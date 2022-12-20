Fast Rising Singer Flona Has Brought Christmas early To The Wembley Foundation.

By Our Reporter

Wembley Foundation, an organization of about 100 children was recently blessed by singer Nankinga Florence a.k.a Flona with food items such as sugar, rice, posho, rice, etc. Flona was driven to feed the souls of street children in Makindye by her love for less privileged people.

The singer urged the public to donate to charity foundations and said that these foundations do a great job looking after children without parents. You can choose to pay school fees for one or two children.

Or you can also provide clothes or food for these children, and you don’t have to be rich to help the poor and less privileged.

She was accompanied by friends and well-wishers to the Makindye foundation, where she was welcomed with open arms. “Taking time to do something small for someone we know or someone we don’t know makes a huge difference in their life,” she said.

