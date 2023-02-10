Gwanga Mujjilamulindamu: Chameleone’s concert postponed over stage mishap

Advertisements

According to different sources, the organisers of Jose Chameleone’s ‘Gwanga Mujje’ concert are currently divided on whether to proceed with the event after the stage where the singer was supposed to perform from caved in due to a heavy downpour at Lugogo Cricket Oval earlier today.

A source tells us that as we speak now, a section of organisers are insisting that the concert must go on and preparations to have a smaller stage set up are underway.

Today Friday 10th February 2023, a heavy downpour left the stage at Chameleone’s ‘Gwanga Mujje’ concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval floored.

The gigantic stage set up by Fenon Records was blown to the floor by heavy winds, leaving it heavily vandalised and not usable.

At the venue, revellers who had already arrived at the venue before the downpour were left stranded, wondering if the show will go on.

Right about now, both entrances ( VIP and Ordinary) to the venue are closed down

