Heathens beef up squad

By Thomas Odongo

Local top tier rugby outfit Heathens RFC have signed four new players ahead of the new season that kicks off this weekend with the return of the Uganda Cup after a two-year hiatus caused by Covid-19 disruptions.

The club has also released and welcomed back players, that is; Gerald Sewankambo and Gideon Mukiiga Kaihura respectively.

“The club extends it’s appreciation to Gerald Sewankambo for the years he has served with the club and wishes him all the best in his next journey. In the same spirit we warmly welcome our new signings, feel at home,” a club missive read.

Headlining the new arrivals is Jeremiah Wasswa who now unites with his twin brother Nicholas Kato at the club. The former joins the “yellow machine” from fellow Kyadondo Rugby Club based outfit Toyota Buffaloes.

Hamidu Sserunkuma is another player who joins Heathens from Buffaloes.

Michael Amollo who recently won the National Rugby Sevens Series with Jinja Hippos is another new signing for Heathens while Shawn Baseka David from Plascon Mongers is another addition to the side.

With five players in and just one out, Heathens have surely beefed up their side and undoubtedly boost of squad depth.

Heathens start their Uganda Cup campaign on Saturday as they host BOKs at Kyadondo Rugby Club. The game is set to kick off at 2 PM.