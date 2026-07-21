GAME OVER! Only 11 Federations Cleared for Taxpayer Cash, Others Locked out…List Here

Only 11 of Uganda’s 51 national sports organizations have secured full registration under the country’s new sports legal framework, leaving dozens of federations at risk of losing government funding and official recognition in the 2026/2027 financial year. The National Council of Sports (NCS) announced the registration status on Monday following a nationwide compliance verification exercise conducted across 135 districts and a technical review by the NCS Board concluded on July 17.

Under the National Sports Act, Cap. 151 and the National Sports Regulations, 2025, only fully registered national sports organizations will qualify for government funding administered through the NCS. “Beginning Financial Year 2026/2027, Government funding administered through the National Council of Sports shall only be extended to National Sports Organizations that have completed registration under the National Sports Act,” NCS General Secretary Dr. Ogwel Bernard Patrick said in a statement.

The 11 organizations that met all statutory requirements, including governance standards, financial accountability and nationwide representation, were issued one-year renewable registration certificates.

They include the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), Netball Uganda, Federation of Uganda Basketball Association (FUBA), Uganda Athletics, Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF), Uganda Chess Federation, Uganda Table Tennis Association, Uganda Tennis Association, Badminton Uganda, Uganda Dance Sport Federation and the Pool Association of Uganda.

Seven other organizations were classified as substantially compliant and will undergo an additional one-month verification to confirm active citizen participation across districts following legal guidance from the Attorney General. They include the Uganda Rugby Union, Uganda Golf Union, Uganda Aquatics, Uganda Woodball Federation, Uganda Squash Rackets Association, Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of Uganda and Kabaddi Federation of Uganda. Meanwhile, 14 sports bodies were found to be non-compliant with key legal requirements, including governance structures, district representation and administrative systems.

The organizations have been granted a final 30-day period to address the deficiencies before their certificates of recognition are revoked. The affected federations include the Uganda Volleyball Federation, Uganda Cycling Association, Uganda Weightlifting Federation, Uganda Handball Federation, Uganda Hockey Association, Uganda Judo Association, Uganda Gymnastics Federation, Uganda Baseball and Softball Association, Uganda Archery, Uganda Ludo Federation, Uganda Skating Association, Uganda Climbing, Uganda Zurkhaneh Association and the American Football Federation of Uganda.

NCS also announced enforcement measures against several organizations that failed to comply with the law. The Uganda Wrestling Federation, Uganda Taekwondo Federation, Scrabble Association of Uganda and Uganda Fencing Association failed to submit any compliance documents before the June 7 deadline. The council said it has initiated legal proceedings to revoke their recognition. In a separate case, the Uganda Dragon Boat Federation and Uganda Canoe Kayak Federation are under investigation after allegedly submitting falsified audited financial statements on two occasions.

The NCS Board resolved to reject their registration applications and revoke their recognition under Section 12(3)(d) of the Act unless they provide satisfactory explanations. The council further disclosed that appeals lodged before the Minister of State for Education and Sports by the Uganda Boxing Federation and the Uganda Professional Boxing Commission had been dismissed. The minister upheld the recognition of UBF as the country’s sole national boxing governing body, reaffirming that the law permits only one national federation to administer each sports discipline.

The Uganda Paralympic Committee was exempted from the current registration exercise following advice from the Attorney General, pending amendments to the law to align it with its international governance framework. Despite the strict enforcement measures, Dr. Ogwel assured athletes, coaches and technical officials attached to non-compliant federations that they would continue receiving support for international competitions and athlete development.

He said the National Council of Sports would facilitate national team participation through the Uganda Olympic Committee, the Uganda Paralympic Committee or other lawful arrangements to ensure athletes are not disadvantaged by the administrative failures of their governing bodies. Officials of organizations whose recognition is ultimately revoked will no longer operate as national governing bodies but will instead remain private promoters of their respective sports without authority to represent Uganda or access public funding.

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