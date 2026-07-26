HOLY KILLER! Catholic Priest Fr. Dominic Jailed 21 Years for Murdering URA Officer Over Leaked Secrets

The High Court in Entebbe has sentenced a suspended priest, Rev. Father Dominic Alinga to serve 21 years in prison on charges of murdering John Bosco Ngorok the former Uganda Revenue Authority Officer and attempting to murder Moses Abigaba.

A statement by the Director of Public Prosecutions’ spokesperson, Chief State Attorney Jacquelyn Okui, Alinga was sentenced on Friday, a day after he pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder.

In October 2024, Fr Dominic Alinga a suspended priest formerly serving at Iriiri Parish in Napak District, was charged with the murder of Ngorok and the attempted murder of one Moses Abigaba.

The offences arose from an incident August 2nd 2024, when Rev. Father Alinga, suspecting that John Bosco Ngorok had exposed his secrets leading to his suspension, lured him into a meeting.

While travelling together towards Entebbe, Fr Alinga attacked and stabbed Ngorok. As Ngorok attempted to seek help, assisted by Moses Abigaba, whom Rev. Father Alinga also targeted, knocking them with a vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The 30-year-old Ngorok later succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, Fr Alinga attempted to conceal evidence and fled to Tororo, where he later confessed to a fellow priest and handed himself over to police. As a result the Statement from the office of the DPP shows that on July 23rd 2026, Rev. Father Alinga appeared before Lady Justice Flavia Nabakooza, and when the charges of murder and attempted murder were read to him, he pleaded guilty.

He was convicted and sentenced to serve an imprisonment term of 21 years for Murder and 10 years for Attempted Murder. The sentences are to run concurrently. Court also made compensation orders for Moses Abigaba.

Janet Kitimbo, Resident State Attorney, Entebbe, represented the Office of the DPP.

“The conviction and sentence of this Reverend Father demonstrates that no one is above the law, not even religious personalities,” reads the statement. “This case serves as a reminder that criminal responsibility is irrespective of an individual’s social standing, profession, or religious office.”

It adds that the Office of the DPP commends the prosecutors and investigators who contributed to securing the conviction and sentence.

“It expresses sympathy to the victim’s family and those affected by these tragic events, it is hoped that the outcome of this case reinforces public confidence in the criminal justice system and underscores that acts of violence will be met with the full force of the law,” adds the statement.

Police’s preliminary reports had suggested that Alinga had been suspended from his church over allegations of stealing offertories worth 6 million shillings.

There was a recorded statement from Alinga which circulated on social media in 2024 which detailed his version of events. In the recording, Alinga admitted to meeting Ngorok in Entebbe for a money transaction related to land. Alinga claimed that he noticed the money Ngorok had was counterfeit, leading to an argument.

He alleged that Ngorok became aggressive, threatening him with a knife inside a shared car. According to Alinga, he was attacked and, in the struggle, Ngorok ended up stabbing himself.

Alinga at that time maintained his innocence, asserting that he acted in self-defence. But nearly two years in prison pending trial, Alinga this week chose to plead guilty to the offenses against him.

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