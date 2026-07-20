HOUSE HUNT GOES AI! Local Tech Startup Aweit Launches Filatom, Uganda’s First AI-Powered Real Estate App

UGANDA — Finding a house to rent, buying land, or securing a verified property agent in Uganda just got a massive digital upgrade. Aweit Technologies, a Ugandan tech startup has officially launched Filatom, the country’s first artificial intelligence-powered digital Real Estate platform now available on the Google Play Store, and coming soon on Apple Store.

The locally developed App has come to fix the chaos, fragmentation, and lack of transparency that have plagued Uganda’s Real Estate Industry for decades hence eroding away customer trust. For years, Ugandans looking for property have relied on informal brokers, unverified WhatsApp groups, or tedious physical searches.

Filatom changes the game by bringing property buyers, sellers, registered agents, landlords, and service providers into one single, organized digital ecosystem.

“Filatom represents the growing innovation coming out of Uganda’s tech ecosystem,” says the Co-founder & Lead App Developer Wandera Emmanuel Were. “We built this to solve a real Ugandan problem using modern technology. It makes property search faster, smarter, and more transparent for everyone involved.”

The platform utilizes artificial intelligence to match users with their ideal properties based on specific preferences, budgets, and behaviors. This eliminates the traditional guesswork and saves users valuable time and money.

Key Features of the Filatom App

a) All-in-One Ecosystem: Connects buyers, sellers, landlords, vetted agents, and other key Real Estate service providers in one place.

b) AI-Powered Search: Uses smart algorithms to deliver highly accurate, personalized property recommendations.

c) Enhanced Transparency: Reduces fraud by creating a structured space where users can verify listings and connect with genuine providers.

d) User-Friendly Interface: Tailored specifically for the Ugandan market, making navigation simple for tech-savvy youth and older property owners alike.

Beyond Real Estate, Filatom stands as a beacon of inspiration for local tech entrepreneurs and innovators. It proves that Ugandan developers have the capacity to build world-class tech solutions that address local market gaps.

As the real estate sector continues to grow alongside Uganda’s urban population, digital transformation is no longer a luxury—it is a necessity. Filatom is leading that charge, ensuring that the future of property acquisition and management in Uganda is digital, secure, and accessible to all.

The Filatom app is now available for download on the Google Play Store.

About Post Author