I’LL BE BACK…MAYBE! Optimistic Byarugaba’s emotional farewell letter full of tears & cheers to NSSF staff leaks

RICHARD BYARUGABA has thanked the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) for his twelve year spell in charge of the multi-trillion fund. Despite his stellar performance, he was replaced by his deputy Patrick Ayota on Thursday in acting capacity.

Byarugaba went on to release an emotional statement to the staff that read: “Dear All, Today marks the last day of my current contract as Managing Director at the Fund. I will be away from office starting tomorrow, 2nd December 2022 as I await the final decision on my employment situation with the Fund. Patrick will act in that position until further notice as you may have seen from the press release from the Acting Board Chairman.

“It has been an absolute pleasure working with you all to make the Fund a fantastic place to learn and work. I am pretty confident that you will maintain the current momentum aimed at making the Fund the premium social security provider of choice. Remember, what has gotten us here is doing the right thing for the benefit of the member, all the time. If you deviate from that, you will soon see the results!”

We have learnt that intense lobbying is going on to see Byarugaba back despite clocking retirement age of 60. Social media has been awash with memes targeting Byarugaba for preaching water while drinking wine. Ugandans are wondering why he is not enthusiastic about retirement yet he is the same person who has been at the helm of the fund that encourages and prepares Ugandans for retirement. And where does this leave aka Byaru given that the line ministry of Gender and Social Development bosses have not been showing appetite to extend his contract?

Byarugaba concluded with an optimistic tone indicating that maybe he will be back soon. "Congratulations to Patrick for being appointed for another five years as DMD and for now taking over the mantle to achieve the strategic objectives we have set over the last couple of years. Don't forget the significantly changed legal environment that enables us aim for the sky in pleasing the member. Hope we can meet again, maybe!"

