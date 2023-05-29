IMPASSE! Fighting rocks Mbarara city council over procurement job; Mayor, T/Clerk on spot

Advertisements

By Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara

Fighting has rocked Mbarara City Council over the recruitment of a Principal Procurement Officer.

The exercise has now been halted following allegations of bribery.

The previous office bearer, Edgar Rwabutagu, was interdicted by the Minister for Local Government Raphael Magyezi on allegations of corruption and misuse of office.

And a few months ago, Mbarara City advertised for various jobs including that of Principal Procurement Officer.

A number of candidates applied and the names were submitted to the District Service Commission.

For the Principal Procurement Officer, two people reportedly made it to the final vetting list. These are Dinah Mwiije, who is acting as Procurement Officer Mbarara City and one Alex, the Rubirizi District Procurement Officer.

The technical personnel from the District Service Commission conducted the final interviews and Dinah Mwiije was successfully passed.

However due to political intrigues and conflict of interest from some officials from Mbarara City, Mwiije was immediately rejected.

Those concerned, averred that he was not the right person for the job claiming that the Technical personnel from the District Service Commission weren’t qualified to handle the interviews.

WIDER PICTURE

According to sources, the mess was reportedly caused by some top politicians and technocrats from this City Council who took part in the recruitment exercise.

It is said that there was conflict of interest whereby these officials picked interest in some individuals who had applied for the job. They even approached Mbarara Service Commission people for fixing. Shs 20m reportedly exchanged hands.

According to sources, there were two camps.

One camp was reportedly led by the former Deputy Town Clerk of Mbarara City Richard Mugisha who is now the Masaka Deputy Town Clerk who allegedly backed Dinah Mwiije. A war chest of about shs20m was reportedly mobilized for this purpose.

Another camp was reportedly led by the Mbarara Town Clerk Assey Abireebe and the Mayor Robert Mugabe Kakyebezi who reportedly did not want Mwiije.

They reportedly wanted the Service Commission to consider Alex. However, it is said that initially the group of the Mayor and the Town Clerk did not support Alex. They wanted Gerald Tukamuheebwa, Signature Premium Bar boss but lacked some documents to back his bid for this job and he was instantly disqualified.

Due to this conflict, a petition was lodged at the Equal Opportunities Commission who in turn halted the exercise.

Mwiije’s passing was therefore overturned after several complaints raised from some officials from Mbarara City Council.

Investigations are still going on waiting for the decision from the Service Commission.

To get to the bottom of the matter, some members of the Service Commission who were involved in the recruitment process are on spot.

Benjamin Karugaba, a member of Service Commission Mbarara was arrested and spent a couple of weeks in custody over alleged bribes while his colleague Edward Karugaba Kikaraya is still on the run.

Apparently Mbarara City Council operates without a substantial head of the Procurement Department.

Reports indicate that apparently the Town Clerk is working under pressure on how to handle these issues. He was even today (Monday 29) cited in Kampala in the corridors of the Public Service Commission probably seeking for guidance on the impasse.

COUNCILLORS GANG UP AGAINST MAYOR

The latest information is that, a section of Councilors and other leaders from Mbarara City have threatened to protest against the negligence of the Town Clerk and the Mayor for failure to control matters of recruitment.

Councilors argue that the Town Clerk and the Mayor should appoint or recruit the people who were shortlisted and qualified for their posts they had applied for and leave those ones with issues at halt until investigations are done.

Their concern is that the lack of a Procurement boss in office will mean some funds allocated to the district will eventually be returned to the treasury.

Amos Katureebe, Councilor representing Nyamityobora Ward West, who is also a hero of Anti corruption in Uganda said that it’s shameful that the whole leadership of Mbarara City Council have failed to control the saga of recruitment.

He added that it’s very shameful that some politicians and other officials at the City picked an interest in some individuals and involved themselves in the exercise whereas local government act section 58 cap 243 states clearly that the service commission is an independent body.

“Even if you are the Mayor or the Town clerk or any politician, you’re not supposed to influence the body. The Service Commission is an independent body. And I can tell you that if you have anything wrong that you want to consult about service commission you consult public service commission, you don’t need to consult the Town Clerk, or the Mayor or the Speaker,” said Councilor Katureebe.

“I am happy that some members from the Service Commission were strong because some of these people tried to influence them but they refused. There are even some messages that the Mayor, the Town Clerk were writing to the commission telling them that there are some individuals that they did not want to be considered, but its good the people from the commission stood firm and decided that whoever will pass will pass on merit. Our Town Clerk has surely failed; he has shown incompetence after failing to handle these issues concerning recruitments. Let all the candidates who successfully passed through be given their appointment letters,” he added.

