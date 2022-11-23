Kabale RDC hospitalized

By Moses agaba

Rubirizi

Godfrey Nyakahuma the Kabale Resident District Commissioner is nursing injuries at Kyamuhunga Hospital following a nasty road accident along the Ishaka-Kasese Highway at Rutoto hill at Omunkombe in Rubirizi district.

Nyakahuma who was traveling with his bodyguard and Shamba Boy sustained multiple body injuries when his official double cabin pickup registration number UG 4143 C.

Reports indicate that the speeding RDC’s vehicle suddenly knocked a Fuso truck that was parked in the middle of the road just from a corner.

Currently, the RDC’s Escort and the Shamba Boy are in ICU at Kyamuhunga Hospital well as the RDC is nursing simple injuries.

Bron Kikashemeza the Rubirizi district RDC, who is currently with him in the hospital told our reporter this morning that Nyakahuma is currently responding to treatment.

He added that however, they are planning to take him to Mbarara regional hospital for further management though the condition is not worrying.