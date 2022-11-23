Kabale RDC hospitalized

November 23, 2022 Editor

????????????????????????????????????

By  Moses agaba

Rubirizi

Godfrey Nyakahuma the Kabale   Resident District Commissioner is nursing injuries at Kyamuhunga Hospital following a nasty road accident along the Ishaka-Kasese Highway at Rutoto hill at Omunkombe in Rubirizi district.

 

Nyakahuma who was traveling with his bodyguard and Shamba   Boy sustained multiple body injuries when his official double cabin pickup registration number UG 4143 C.

 

Reports  indicate  that the speeding RDC’s vehicle suddenly knocked a Fuso truck that was parked in the middle of the road just from a corner.

 

Currently, the RDC’s Escort and the Shamba Boy are in ICU at Kyamuhunga Hospital well as the RDC is nursing simple injuries.

 

Bron Kikashemeza the  Rubirizi district RDC, who is currently with him in the hospital told our reporter this morning that Nyakahuma is currently responding to treatment.

 

He added that however, they are planning to take him to Mbarara regional hospital for further management though the condition is not worrying.

About Post Author

Editor

author

Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com

See author's posts

Post Views: 233

More Stories

Bahati to be buried tomorrow

November 19, 2022 Editor

Businessman Rugyengye laid to rest

November 16, 2022 Editor

Mbarara District leaders split over Bwezibwera roadside Market

November 2, 2022 Editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.