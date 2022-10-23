KEEM FAME RICH reaches 2 Million followers on Instagram

The Ugandan music promoter and artist Keem Fame Rich today crossed the Two million-follower mark on social media platform Instagram.

The 23-year-old singer becomes the first Artist and promoter in the Pearl of Africa ,Uganda to achieve this accomplishment.

Marval beatz, Manager for Keem Fame Rich said, “It’s not surprising that Keem has reached this milestone. It is a demonstration of the tabloid’s commitment to a form of blogging that recognises everyone, no matter their classor creed

Keem Fame Rich now the First Ugandan artiste and promoter to reach 2M IG followers.

The Famous music Uganda singer has had quite a successful streak since his return to active music in 2020 with her hit song featuring RATIGAN ERA titled Most Original .

He has not looked back since and has turned into a music powerhouse, one of the most recognised Ugandan male artistes and promoter at the same time on the continent.

On top of several bangers and personal business achievements to his name, Keem Fame Rich has the social media numbers in his favor as well.

