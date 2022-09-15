PROM PARTY FALLOUT! Soroti S.S students vow to castrate singer Eddy Kenzo

By Emmanuel Ogwok

Soroti

Soroti Secondary school S.4 students have vowed to castrate singer Eddy Kenzo for allegedly missing their prom party last weekend.

A section of students allege that they contacted the singer to perform at their prom party. These also claim that some money was advanced to his team as down payment . However, the students allege that they were surprised after receiving a communique indicating that he would not be able to perform due to the current GoU ban on secular artists performing in schools. Though he assured them he would pass by as a visitor and have a lecturer session with them about studies and music.

On D-Day, the students were disappointed by the BET award-winning artist when he failed to turn up. The students allege that his manager’s phones went on the same day.

Our report reveals that during the day, excitement was high as students walked on the red carpet elegantly as they were dressed to kill donning expensive outfits.

Contacted for a comment, Kenzo’s manager Fred Muhumuza denies the allegations.

“On that weekend we were in Soroti for a show, we performed and returned. Maybe those students were simply conned,” he noted.

Soroti SS is a government aided school in Soroti city, eastern Uganda with an enrollment of about 4,000 students.

Prom parties have been a culture in most schools. This is where S.4 and S.6 candidates are given a befitting send off party.

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2014. Leads to breaking stories are welcome! See author's posts