Kisoro Rotarians urge Gov’t to support Mutanda Islanders

Kisoro – Government of Uganda has been asked to support the residents of Mutanda Island to have access to education and other services. The call was made by Rotarian Alex Mushime from the Rotary Club of Mgahinga Kisoro.

Mushime made the call on Thursday while delivering scholastic materials and furniture to Mutanda Island Pre & Primary School. The items were donated by Rotary Club Mgahinga Kisoro. They included 3 office chairs, 3 cupboards, 3 tables for teachers, a box of chalk and exercise books for the learners.

Mutanda Island with a population of about 250 people has only one class block that was constructed by the Rotary club. Residents who spoke to Wallnetnews said that Mutanda Island pre-& primary school has only up to P.2 class.

They say that most of the learners who complete Primary two dropout of school because they are unable to cross the waters in quest for upper classes in distant areas.

Mushime Alex said that it is unfortunate that Mutanda Island residents have no access to education at a time Uganda is celebrating 60 years of independence. He called on government to intervene and provide education and other services to residents of the island.

He also challenged parents to do all they can and provide uniform and other necessities to their children so that they can stay in school.

One of the two teachers at the school, Nyiracyiiza Gertrude highlighted some of the challenges they face like lack of teaching materials and failure by parents to raise the little required school fees. She attributed this to low income by parents. Each parent is required to pay Ugx12,000 per month.

The Parish Priest of Muhanga Parish, Fr.Julius Bazamanza who was present challenged parents to value education if they want their children to have a brighter future.

Others who were present included; President Ombigo Diana, Rtn Kahinzire Claire, Rtn Sanyu Gloria, Rtn Ariho Peter, Rtn Kyizanye Gloria, VT Kembabazi Pamela among others.

