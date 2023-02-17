Mak73rd Graduation: Fashion Icon Oscar Kampala Amongst the Graduands

Advertisements

By Our Reporter

Makerere University 73rd Graduation has witnessed outstanding performers during the week-long ceremony.

Among these, Oscar Kampala was unmissable as his name in the graduation book caught everyone’s attention.

The undisputed young fashion entrepreneur was part of the thousands to graduate from the hill as a top performer.

Oscar Nyesiga (real names) joined Makerere University in 2019, a time where Oscar Kampala Brand was still stuttering but managed to juggle books with the hustle.

The talented craftsman did not stop at achieving stability of his fragile business but went ahead to excel academically.

Little by little, Oscar Kampala brand blossomed to become the admirable brand that all gents want to be associated with.

Amidst school demands and personal aspirations, Oscar’s priorities were clear from the start thus graduating from Makerere University is proof that hard work pays.

Oscar Kampala is now the go-to fashion parlor, thanks to the creativity of the young talent.

The brand has now styled local and international celebrities like Fireboy DML, Kizz Daniel, Oxlade, Jidenna, Bennie Man, Dj Neptune, to mention but a few.

Oscar’s story has inspired countless students in and outside of Makerere University as well as many youths in start-ups in Uganda.

