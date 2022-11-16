MONEY BAGS; Juliet Zawedde named richest female singer in Uganda

Juliet Zawedde(born July 17 1979) is a Ugandan singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur based in Boston Massachusetts state. Musically signed under famous music Uganda a record label based in Uganda.

She was born in Nateete in the central ghettos of Kampala, where she later moved to the United States of America for further studies.

She later started music as a live performer at various occasions at school and she then started recording professional music in 2019.

She dropped 3 albums and 4 singles like Drillz that made her popular in the American Ugandan community

She came into the limelight in 2019 after trending on Facebook in many scenarios of bloggers talking about her lifestyle. She is said to be one of the first sponsors of people power a political movement in Uganda .she become more popular through the people power sponsorship she provided in Uganda people started noticing her and she later started calling them out to support her music and also to show back the same love.

Juliet Zawedde is said to be one the richest female singers in Uganda and the most influential among female youths.

She owns Convenient home care a Homecare service and hospital in the United States of America.

In 2022 she started working with Keem Fame Rich and she gained more visibility across Uganda after making collaborations with Keem and making travel trips with him. She first dropped her first album with him which was Drillz which featured artist like Danz Eko , Marval Beatz , Keem Fame Rich , Aria Schleyer Rich , Famous music Uganda and so many others

She is more popularly known for working with Spice Diana, Jose Chameleon and Uganda top news journalist Seguuya Joseph

