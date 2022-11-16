Batball open to bowl off in Soroti

Batball Uganda Limited in partnership with Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) is organizing Regional Batball Open Tournaments to recognize talent and supplement the regional infrastructure of Cricket in respective regions with Soroti being the first.

The Batball Open East edition, the first of its kind, will run over the weekend of the 10th-11th Day of December, 2022 with 8 (eight) matches played at Soroti Cricket Oval and 4 teams constituting top young Cricketing Talent in the region, amidst local crowds as well as TV viewership within Uganda, Africa, and beyond.

UCA’s support to the tournament and to the Sororti Cricket Academy is a demonstration of their commitment to sustainable development of cricket in the country.

The partnership with the Soroti Cricket Academy has enabled seamless extension into a region that has been transformed into a hub of Ugandan cricket talent. Their role in building dreams and empowering the youth through cricket in the region has made the organization of this edition a fulfilling engagement.

Batball is desirous of regional participation to maximize value creation, value transfer, impact and has an ardent desire to put Soroti on the global Cricket map.

Batball believes Soroti and Cricket go a long way, and with this tournament, Soroti would again come on the Global radar with worthy players going for Global Exchange Programs, International and National U-19 tournaments, and Batball Regionals with greater global impact, viewership, and scope.

The four teams that shall be competing in BATBALL OPEN EAST EDITION are; Ekulu (Turkey), Atapeng (Guineafowl), Ajwele (Dove) & Ejibat (Pigeon).

The champions of Batball Open East edition will progress to the next challenge, where they shall meet respective champions from other regions to compete in Batball X.

Batball Open East Edition is intended to create a social impact tagged ‘Bowl Out Gender Based Violence’ through various direct and indirect impact activities.

A Local Organizing Committee, soundly led by dynamic Mr. Felix Musana, has been constituted and will be responsible for running this event.

Batball is closely working with local partners to help UCA put up a very good and memorable show and the association shall announce the partnerships in due course.

“Cricket is simple, fun and for everyone. This is the atmosphere that will be created during this tournament with fans having an opportunity to win gifts and partake in some games,” UCA said via a missive.

“We would like to invite everyone to be part of this experience which is the first of its kind in the region.”

Tournament schedule and fixtures

Day One

Saturday 10th December 2022

Ekulu Vs Atapeng at 9:00AM

Ajwele Vs Ejibat at 10:40AM

Ekulu Vs Ejibat at 12:20PM

Atapeng Vs Ajwele at 2:30PM

Ekulu Vs Ajwele at 4:00PM

Day Two

Sunday 11th December 2022

Atapeng Vs Ejibat at 9:00AM

Winner 3 Vs Winner 4 (3rd and 4th playoffs ) at 10:40AM

Winner 1 Vs Winner 2 (Finals) at 2:30PM

About Batball

Batball Uganda Limited is a registered entity under Companies Act of 2012 of Uganda, with objects to carve pathways for the talent of Uganda through a grassroots-to-global model based on progressive cricket tournaments aimed at identification, acceleration, and enrichment of worthy talented individuals in designated regions.

About Soroti Cricket Academy

Soroti Cricket Academy (SCA) was incorporated in 2014 to empower the future generation and inspire them to discover and fulfill their potential.

SCA has the purpose to build dreams for the youth through cricket and help them live better lives and rise above the challenges in their communities. This has seen SCA grow from a few pupils to the 14 primary schools and 6 secondary schools that subscribe to the academy within Soroti currently. This growth has also enabled the creation of 3 clubs participating in the National league. One of them; Olila HS won the national schools league championship in 2019 and 2022 champions.

Currently, SCA has consistently contributed about 75% to the national team. An achievement UCA take immense pride in.

By Thomas Odongo