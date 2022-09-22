Mother Arrested For Allegedly Killing Own Children in Mukono

He was found at the crime scene

The Police at Mukono have in custody a mother identified as Nankya Esther 29 for allegedly murdering her two children; Kamoga Shaban 6 and Lubega Ramathan 3 years.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, the incident happened on Wednesday 21.09.2022.

‘’At about 9:00 pm on Wednesday, Nankya’s husband identified as Kamya Musa also father to the two children arrived home and there was no one to open the gate for him. Kamya decided to call his wife on phone but she claimed not to be feeling well, prompting him to open the gate himself’’, said Owoyesigyire.

However, upon entering the house, he found their two children’s bodies lying in a pool of blood in their living room.

He made an alarm which attracted the neighbors. The police at Mukono were also informed and they responded and rescued the suspect from the angry mob.

She is detained at Mukono CPS as investigations into the matter continue.

The two bodies were conveyed to the city mortuary Mulago for postmortem.

‘’The police officers who responded to the scene observed several open wounds on their necks. It is alleged that the suspect strangled and hit the victims on the wall several times until they died’’, added Owoyesigyire.

The motive for the murder is still unknown, but the suspect will be taken through due process before the file is forwarded to the office of the Resident State Attorney for advice and probable sanctioning.

