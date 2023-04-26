MP Kabasharira urges parents, schools on LGBT

Advertisements

Amos Tayebwa

Rushenyi County Mp, Naome Kabasharira has urged parents, guardians and schools to guard their children against emerging behaviours like homosexuality.

She made the call in her Eid Al fitr last message.

She appealed to all stakeholders to start teaching their children about their cultural norms.

The legislator says it will be prudent if the President signs the Anti-homosexual bill if revised.

Kabasharira asked all religious leaders and believers who belong to different religions to have unity among themselves and work together for one strong society as Africans.

“We all believe in one God whether Muslims or Catholics or Protestants, we need each other to fight against Satan or any evil. I therefore ask religious leaders in this nation to come together and pray for our children in schools to make sure the evil of Homosexuality that is being imposed on us is destroyed. Let’s all pray that our children are safer from this evil behavior that is intending on destroying our Culture as Africans,” she advised.

