MTN Masaza Cup:Mwenge South ,Kyaka County Secure Spots in Tooro Kingdom

In a riveting display of skill and determination, Mwenge South County and Kyaka County have emerged triumphant in the semi-final stage of the Tooro Kingdom MTN Masaza Cup, earning their places in the highly anticipated championship showdown.

Mwenge South Clinches Victory:

Mwenge South County, hailing from Kyenjojo district, showcased their prowess on Sunday, securing their place in the finals with a resounding 2-0 victory over Mwenge North at Katoosa playground. The action-packed encounter saw Wafula Solomon strike gold in the 44th minute of the first half, setting the tone for their dominance. Eric Mirembe sealed the deal with a winning goal in the second half, solidifying Mwenge South’s triumph. The aggregate score of 3-1 over the two-leg tie earned Mwenge South the well-deserved ticket to the championship clash.

The first leg match between the two teams had ended in a 1-1 draw, showcasing the fierce competition that characterized their battle for supremacy. Mwenge South’s head coach, Musaabe Seezi, expressed his team’s determination to seize the coveted trophy, emphasizing their rigorous preparation and unwavering focus.

Kyaka County’s Impressive Journey Continues:

Kyaka County, the reigning champions from the previous edition of the tournament, showcased their mettle yet again. In a nail-biting second-leg match against Burahya County on Friday, Kyaka demonstrated remarkable defensive resilience, holding Burahya to a 0-0 draw at Humura playground. This hard-fought stalemate, coupled with their previous 3-1 victory in the first leg, secured Kyaka’s passage to the finals with an aggregate score of 3-1.

Goalkeeper Geoffrey Mucunguzi’s outstanding saves and a steadfast defense led by center-back Fred Ategeka and Captain Richard Mugume thwarted Burahya’s attempts to breach their ranks. Kyaka’s head coach, Innocent Barigye, lauded the performance of striker Hatwisa Felix, whose relentless pursuit of the goal was a standout feature of the match.

Epic Showdown Looms:

The stage is set for a thrilling championship showdown on August 12th at Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal City, where Mwenge South County and Kyaka County will vie for the prestigious MTN Masaza Cup trophy. The anticipation is palpable as these two formidable teams prepare to leave their all on the field, fueled by a burning desire to emerge victorious.

Amidst the exhilarating football action, another exciting spectacle is in store for fans. Bicycle racing finalists from the nine counties of the Tooro Kingdom, sponsored by MTN, will compete in two categories: ordinary and sports bicycles. The winners of these races will be awarded cash prizes of Shs 1.5 million and Shs 1 million, respectively, adding an extra layer of excitement to the festivities.

The Tooro Kingdom Sports Minister, Wandera Michael, announced that these thrilling events will take place alongside the championship match, graced by the presence of King Oyo himself as the chief guest. The finals promise to be a grand celebration of talent, unity, and spirited competition within the Tooro Kingdom.

As the countdown to August 12th continues, fans, players, and supporters are gearing up for a historic showdown that will undoubtedly etch its mark in the annals of the Tooro Kingdom MTN Masaza Cup’s rich history. With the coveted MTN Masaza Cup trophy and substantial cash prizes on the line, Mwenge South and Kyaka County are poised to deliver a spectacle that will captivate and inspire all those who bear witness.

