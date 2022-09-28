MTN Pulse Hip Hop Cypher Winners release debut group Song “Bikaaye” with Swangz Avenue

The talented youth that emerged top 5 from the MTN Pulse Hip Hop awards under the cypher challenge category this year have premiered their debut rap song as a group, titled “Bikaaye”.

MTN Uganda introduced the MTN Pulse Cypher challenge to discover, nurture, and support raw talent in the hip-hop industry by providing young talented artists with a platform to showcase and achieve their dreams

This platform gave the youth an opportunity to showcase their rapping and musical skills which has in turn given them a chance to work with a top industry producer, Benon Mugumbya of Swangz avenue.

Over the weekend, the five winners namely; Allan Watikha aka the champion, Ibrahim Balunywa, Missy Anena, Lord Thiko and Mootownoh alongside Benon Mugumbya of Swangz Avenue premiered their debut rap single dubbed “Bikaaye” in an exclusive listeners’ party held at the Drop restaurant & bar in Muyenga.

“Bikaaye” which can be loosely translated as “Things have become tougher” was written and produced by the top five winners of the MTN pulse hip hop cypher awards in collaboration with Swangz avenue. The song is a reflection of the everyday hustler’s life, that pushes the youth to brave the challenging times of economic hardships in the country according to Allan Watikha.

“The experience has been massive, I thought after the competitions everyone was going to go their own way but MTN gave us a platform to express ourselves and reach a wider audience. MTN pulse kept us together and tipped us on the new opportunities that can push us to higher levels. Now here we are premiering our own record song” said Watikha.

Missy Anena Ochola alias King Missy, the only girl in the top five winners expressed her gratitude to the organizers of the challenge affirming that this experience has helped her step into her own as a rapper and recognize what she too has to offer in the music industry.

“Being the only girl in this challenge has built my confidence and esteem. I feel encouraged and hope that I can inspire many young girls out there who think rapping is only for boys. I thank MTN and Swangz avenue for encouraging me and considering my creativity in the hip hop industry, I can’t wait to grow big and better,” said Anena.

Faiza Fabz Salima the MTN Pulse Ambassador, said that one of the best opportunities MTN has given to Ugandan Youth is a platform that speaks to their ambitions and dreams and allows them to prove they too can make it out there in the world.

Balunywa thanked MTN for giving them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore the gravity of their talents as rappers and be able to show the world what they can do.

“It is such an honour and delight to see young people do what they love and work towards making their dreams a reality,” Salima said.

MTN Uganda is committed to providing the benefits of a modern connected world and harnessing the youth’s potential to reach their desired goals through its youth platform, MTN Pulse.

