MTN Uganda, Enabel unveil ICT training lab at Uganda Technical College, Kyema

MTN Uganda Head of Commercial Andrew Tusubira and Enabel's Digital for Developemt Expert Bart Cornille launches the ICT Lab at UTC, Kyema in Masindi District.

MTN Uganda and Enabel, The Belgian Development Agency have today handed over a fully furnished ICT laboratory to Uganda Technical College, Kyema, in Masindi District to boost the country’s much-needed ICT enhanced learning and digital skills.

The Uganda Technical College, Kyema offers courses at the Diploma level both on government sponsorship and private scheme in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering and water engineering, civil engineering and architecture.

The facility comes with a 10-computer lab with a power stabilizer, uninterrupted power supply and four batteries, high-speed internet connectivity for one year and production of 30 “how to videos” and training on videography.

The ICT Lab is part of the second phase of the ICT for vocational institutions program under the Enabel-MTN partnership worth Shs297, 254, 237. Other beneficiary institutions include Hoima millennium Business School and Kasese Youth Polytechnic.

Mr. Andrew Tusubira, the head commercial at MTN Uganda said ICT labs in vocational educational institutions can create a big impact on improving learning skills as students access new techniques; promote and strengthen teacher training and lower costs associated with the conventional learning method.

“As MTN Uganda, we recognize our incredible responsibility to ensure that no one is left behind in the profound evolution to a digital future,” he said. “We know that access to affordable communication has the power to change lives and bridge inequalities and this is why we focus on increasing access, particularly in vocational educational institutions,” he said.

Mr. Tusubira said the telecom company believes that deepening access and use of ICT will not only drive a reduction in the cost of data and voice but also improve the lives of the communities.

This development comes at the time the Uganda government is fast-tracking its 2040 digital vision to empower its citizens as it strives to achieve the goals of universal inclusion, sustainable development, economic progress and poverty eradication through digital innovation combining initiatives across multiple sectors.

In his remarks during the handover ceremony, Masindi District Deputy CAO who was also the chief guest, Mr. Owilli Robert Abia, congratulated MTN Uganda and Enabel for extending ICT support to the country’s technical institutions to boost the students’ digital skills.

“ICTs have become part of educational practice globally in the technical and vocational training institutions to offer the appropriate skills that resonate to the changes in the labour market,” he said.

He added, “I am therefore glad that MT Uganda and Enabel have identified the ICT gap in our vocational institutions and have decided to rescue the situation for the good of our population.”

In the first phase that started in 2018, MTN Uganda in partnership with Enabel supported the establishment of similar ICT laboratories at Amelo Technical Institute located in Adjuman District, St. Simon Peter’s Vocational Training Centre in Hoima District, and St. Daniel Comboni Polytechnic in Moroto District.

