NBL playoffs: UCU Lady Canons through to women’s final

*UCU Lady Canons 65-40 KIU Rangers

*UCU Canons 60-50 City Oilers

*KIU Titans 61-75 Nam Blazers

UCU Lady Canons are to the women’s final of the Tusker Lite National Basketball League (NBL) after they beat KIU Rangers 65-40 in game three of the semifinals of the playoffs played on Sunday at the YMCA basketball court in Wandegeya, Kampala.

UCU Lady Canons will face title holders JKL Lady Dolphins in the best of seven women’s final after the latter overcame KCCA Leopards in the semis and won the best of five series 3-0. This year’s women’s final will repeat the previous one held in 2019.

As it’s been the case for many games in the playoffs, Rose Akon stood out for UCU Lady Canons, this time round posting 21 points 28 rebounds

Other top performers for UCU Lady Canons included Agatha Kamwada with 12 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists, Maimuna Nabbosa with 9 points, 4 rebounds and 3 including Bridget Aber who shot 7 points, 7 rebounds and 1 assist.

In a losing effort, Uwineza Ninette led KIU Rangers with 10 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 assists. Ines Kanyamunza had 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Elsewhere, UCU Canons forced game four after avoiding a sweep from men’s title holders City Oilers. The university side won game three 60-50 and will attempt to even the series when they meet on Wednesday evening.

Nam Blazers are through to their maiden NBL final after they beat KIU Titans 61-75 in game four on Sunday evening to win the series 3-1

