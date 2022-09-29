NEW RULE; You must have at least Shs5m on your bank account to travel to Dubai

Reports coming through reveal that for any Ugandan willing to travel to Dubai, one must possess Shs5million and above in their bank accounts effective October 6, 2022.

Media reports furthermore indicate that on top of shs5m, one must also have a certificate of good conduct. This shocking move comes after UAE deported more than 600 Ugandans who were living there illegally after their work visas had expired recently.

A source we managed to talk to told us that UAE authorities were shocked and overwhelmed by the many female Ugandans and partly Nigerians who had turned to prostitution, which is illegal in the Arab country.

However, our sources at the Uganda Association of External Recruitment Agencies (UAERA) informed us that new rules apply only to visitors.

