NEW SHERIFF AT SFC! Brig. Gen. Nyakikuru Takes Charge of Elite Guard

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has appointed Brig. Gen. Asaph Mweteise Nyakikuru as the Acting Commander of the Special Forces Command (SFC), replacing Maj. Gen. David Mugisha, who is preparing to leave for strategic military studies abroad.

As part of the changes, Brig. Gen. Nyakikuru has been elevated to the acting rank of Major General with immediate effect. Maj. Gen. Mugisha is expected to depart in the coming months to attend the National Defence College (NDC) course abroad. According to the UPDF Acting Spokesperson, Col. Chris Magezi, Gen. Muhoozi commended Maj. Gen. Mugisha for his “outstanding tour of duty as SFC Commander” and wished him success in his strategic security studies. He also congratulated Acting Maj. Gen. Nyakikuru on both his appointment and promotion.

The latest appointment comes barely two days after the Special Forces Command implemented a wide-ranging reshuffle across its formations and directorates as part of an ongoing effort to strengthen leadership and prepare senior officers for higher responsibilities through professional military education. On Friday, Brig. Gen. John Mango Baraza was appointed Chief of Staff of the SFC, replacing Brig. Gen. Paul Wanyera Namawa, who will attend the National Defence College in Uganda.

The handover was presided over by Acting Maj. Gen. Nyakikuru, who urged officers taking up new assignments to embrace teamwork, professionalism, and commitment to service. The reshuffle also saw appointments to several key positions, including Director of Political Commissariat, Commander of the 16 Service Brigade, Commander of the 2 Protective Agents Brigade, Commandant of the VVIP Training School at Sera Kasenyi, Commanding Officer of the 6 Infantry Battalion, and Commandant of Fort Samora Machel Training School.

Other postings include Deputy Director of Operations, Commander of the 804 Motorised Infantry Brigade, Director of Personnel Policy, Commanding Officer of the 2 Infantry Battalion, an administrative appointment in the Directorate of Operations, and SFC Public Information Officer. Major Jimmy Omara was also selected to attend a one-year course at the Kimaka Senior Command and Staff College and will be replaced by Captain Julius Kabandize.

According to the UPDF, the changes are part of routine efforts to develop officers through professional military education in preparation for higher leadership responsibilities. Maj. Gen. Mugisha has commanded the Special Forces Command since 2022, when he succeeded Brig. Gen. Felix Busizoori, who now serves as Deputy Commander of the UPDF’s 3rd Infantry Division based in Moroto.

The Special Forces Command is responsible for the security of President Yoweri Museveni and the First Family. Previous commanders of the elite unit include Maj. Gen. Don Nabasa, Maj. Gen. Sabiiti Muzeeyi Magyenyi, and Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who also previously served as Commander of the Land Forces.

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