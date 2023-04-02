NEW TWIST! Gambler who betPawa refused to pay his shs10m winnings abandoned by lawyer, gets threats

Advertisements

A gambler who recently sued Inter World Company Limited trading as betting firm-betPawa Uganda for allegedly refusing to pay his shs10million jackpot winnings has reportedly been abandoned by his lawyer.

According to Denish Ojok, when efforts to get his money from betPawa amicably failed, he decided to use legal means.

He engaged Gulu based Abore Advocates & legal consultants and in particular the firm manager Patrick Obore.

The firm hit the road running and wrote an intention to sue notice to betPawa on 18th Jan, 2022.

The firm would later file civil suit No 12 of 2022 on behalf of Ojok. The case went into mediation (cause No.003 of 2022) but the two parties failed to agree.

“…I was appointed by the Court to mediate over this matter. I indeed fixed two mediation dates and both advocates, Counsel Abore Patrick and Douglas Odyek and parties attended the last date that is 02nd June, 2022, but parties failed to agree.

“I declare that the mediation has failed and parties referred back to trial Magistrate for scheduling conference and further management of the case,” reads a mediation report from Paulino Ogwang (Advocate).

U-TURN

We have, however, learnt that along the way Ojok lost contact with his lawyers and was no longer getting updates from them. He could no longer track the case’s progress in court.

He has now been abandoned at sea and left on his own.

To make matters worse, Ojok has also reportedly been getting threats from unknown people telling him to back off the case.

They are reportedly telling him that he is no body and unworthy to compete with international firms like betPawa.

Counsel Abore could not be reached for a comment by press time.

HOW DID WE REACH HERE

Ojok told Gulu Chief Magistrate that on 12th January, 2022 he placed a bet on a Jackpot at 9:32am using account name 0703200460.

He allegedly qualified to win shs10million but since then betPawa has neglected to pay him.

He avers that with ticket number 93053504, he went on to predict 15 matches.

He hit 12 matches and 3 were cancelled.

He however, argues that if betPawa had followed Jackpot rules, he would now be shs10m rich.

He says all efforts to recover his jackpot prize have proved futile and has now asked court to determine the matter.

DEMANDS

He wants a declaration that there is a lawful contract for Jackpot Category pick 15 created by ticket number-ID 93053504. A declaration that betPawa breached Jackpot rules. An order for betPawa to pay his Shs10m winnings, interests on decretal sum at court rate from the date of judgment till payment in full, general, special and punitive damages, costs of the suit and any other relief by court.

betPawa, through their lawyers of Kunihira &Co Advocates, insists that Ojok is not entitled to the said claim.

“The Plaintiff [Ojok] did not qualify for the pick 15 jackpot under the defendant’s [betPawa] standard betting rules,” court documents read.

According to betPawa Jackpot rules, in case of a match postponement/abandonment, they have the right to wait for 24 hours for the match to start/resume.

In case the postponed/abandoned match does not continue in the next 24 hours from initial kick off time, ‘next rule’ applies whereby—any cancelled match will get its outcome from the match listed above it on the ticket.

The score line of the game above will be used to settle your prediction for the cancelled match/selection.

Denish says with this rule at play, he was entitled to his shs10million Jackpot because the score line of the games above the cancelled ones were all in his favour.

