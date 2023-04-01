SUCCESSION! NRM at risk as splinter group formed, plots new party

Advertisements

BY VENENSCIAS KIIZA

A splinter group has emerged within the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and it is plotting a new party, it has been revealed.

Highly placed sources inside the party have confided in this publication that this breakaway group largely consists of NRM honchos from the East.

And in the grand scheme of things, they anticipate this new political party to swallow Teso, Bugisu and Busoga sub regions.

Clandestine plans are underway to make sure it will have gained momentum by 2031.

This move is alive inside NRM by people who feel incumbent President Museveni will be a spent force by 2031.

This splinter group efforts are reportedly led by a ‘Saul turned Paul’ top NRM female politician from the East and as well her male counterpart who’s also an outspoken NRM guru who sits on the party’s top organs and also hails from the same region.

Intelligence gathered shows that they have a huge following among opposition MPs and former opposition MPs who have crossed to NRM.

They also believe it is time for the East to produce a president.

Central (Buganda), North and West have all produced presidents.

In February this year, this splinter group even boycotted President Museveni campaign rally in Serere District and worked so hard to ensure victory for Emmanuel Omoding as the Member of Parliament for Serere County at the expense of NRM flag bearer, Philip Oucor.

The party secretariat was also reportedly so divided that it took the intervention of Museveni’s brother Shadrack Nzeire who had to buy two trucks of soda from his pockets which were distributed at the rally.

WIDER PICTURE

There are always front runners in any political setup, and analysts opine that after Museveni, the possible successor is unpredictable because there are few apparently.

This means surprise names will emerge from these groups— NRA historicals, the army, opposition (but allied to NRM) or from a splinter group within the NRM.

More details of this NRM rebellion will be in our subsequent publication.

