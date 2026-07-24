NO MORE TRANSPORT WOES…As Equity Bank Gifts Busoga High Modern School Bus

By our Reporter

Equity Bank Uganda has handed over a brand-new 2025 Isuzu 67-seater school bus to Busoga High School, Kamuli, in a move that underscores the growing emphasis on learner safety following a series of fatal road accidents involving school children across the country.

The new bus, acquired through Equity Bank Uganda’s tailored asset financing solutions, is fitted with onboard surveillance cameras to enhance safety, accountability and monitoring during school transport.The handover comes at a time when Uganda is grappling with concerns over the safety of learners travelling for school activities.

In recent weeks, several road crashes involving school vehicles have claimed the lives of students, prompting the Ministry of Education and Sports to suspend school tours and trips as investigations into the accidents continue.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Dr. Kakuba Mpango the Chairperson of the School Board called on the driver to exercise the highest level of discipline and professionalism while on the road.

“A school bus carries the future of this nation,” Dr. Mpango said.

“Drive carefully, obey traffic regulations and always remember that parents are entrusting you with their children.”

In a symbolic gesture highlighting the importance of safety, the school invited a priest to offer prayers and bless both the new bus and its driver, asking for God’s protection over every journey the school undertakes.

The Kamuli Municipal Education Officer, Ivan Wakabi who officiated as the Guest of Honour, commended Equity Bank Uganda for supporting the education sector beyond conventional banking.He noted that the acquisition of modern, well-equipped school buses is one of the practical measures that can help reduce road accidents involving learners.

“The safety of our children on the road has been a major concern, especially with learners walking long distances along busy roads or relying on unregulated public transport,” said Wakabi.

Having a dedicated school bus drastically reduces those road safety risks and gives parents peace of mind.

“When students walk two to three kilometers to and from school every day, they are exposed to traffic hazards and accidents. This new bus provides a safe, controlled environment where our learners are protected on their daily commute,”he added.

He urged school administrators across the country to invest in roadworthy vehicles and enforce strict safety standards, including regular vehicle maintenance, responsible driving and adherence to traffic regulations.

Speaking at the event, representatives from Equity Bank Uganda reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to empowering educational institutions through affordable and flexible asset financing solutions that enable schools to invest in quality infrastructure without straining their cash flows.

“Equity Bank offers a complete suite of financial solutions for educational institutions, including Asset Financing for critical vehicles and equipment, Development Financing to build dormitories, science labs, and classrooms, and Bridge Financing to help schools manage short-term cash flow gaps, payroll, and maintenance needs,” said Tom Mwanje, Equity Bank’s Jinja Branch Manager.

The bank noted that access to modern transport is essential for schools, not only for academic and co-curricular activities but also for safeguarding the lives of learners and staff.The newly acquired 67-seater Isuzu bus is expected to improve the school’s transport capacity while providing parents with greater confidence in the safety of their children whenever they travel.

As schools continue to adjust to heightened safety requirements, stakeholders at the ceremony agreed that protecting learners requires a collective effort involving schools, parents, financial institutions, government agencies and drivers themselves.

The handover concluded with excitement among students, teachers, and parents, who welcomed the arrival of the new bus as both an investment in education and a timely response to the national call for safer school transportation.

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