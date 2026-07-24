Centenary Bank Deepens Ties with Chinese Investors, Unveils Tailored Banking Solutions at Annual Clients’ Dinner

Centenary Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Uganda’s growing Chinese business community by strengthening partnerships and expanding tailored financial solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of Chinese-owned enterprises operating in the country.

At the Bank’s annual Chinese Clients’ Dinner held in Kampala, Centenary Bank brought together Chinese entrepreneurs, business leaders, strategic partners including Sino-Uganda Security Centre, and the Bank’s management to discuss emerging opportunities, strengthen relationships and explore ways of promoting sustainable business growth.

Recognising the increasing contribution of Chinese investors to Uganda’s economy, the Bank highlighted its continued efforts to provide convenient, reliable and competitive banking services to businesses involved in trade, manufacturing, construction, infrastructure development, energy and other sectors.

Over the years, Centenary Bank has introduced several customer-focused solutions for the Chinese business community, including reduced account transaction charges, preferential pricing for telegraphic transfers (TTs), competitive foreign exchange rates through its Treasury team and a secure Corporate Internet Banking platform that enables businesses to transact efficiently from anywhere.

The Bank also provides dedicated relationship managers, guarantees, letters of credit, cash-in-transit services, import financing, competitive deposit rates and strategic financial support for businesses seeking to expand through regional and international trade.

In addition, the introduction of the Japanese Yen as one of the Bank’s trading currencies has offered greater flexibility for businesses engaged in international commerce, enabling smoother cross-border transactions.

These solutions have continued to strengthen confidence among Chinese businesses, with Centenary Bank recording growth in the number of Chinese business customers joining the Bank over the past year, reflecting increasing trust in its services as a preferred financial partner.

Speaking at the dinner, Centenary Bank Executive Director Business, Joseph Kiwanuka Balikuddembe, recognised the vital role Chinese enterprises continue to play in Uganda’s economic transformation through investment, manufacturing, infrastructure development, trade and job creation.

“Chinese businesses continue to play a pivotal role in Uganda’s economic development. At Centenary Bank, we are proud to be your trusted financial partner, supporting your growth journey with solutions that enable you to focus on expanding your businesses while we take care of your banking needs,” Balikuddembe said.

The engagement also provided an opportunity for the Bank and its Chinese clients to discuss emerging business trends, understand changing customer needs and identify new areas of collaboration to support business expansion both within Uganda and across international markets.

Centenary Bank management reiterated its commitment to building long-term partnerships with Chinese investors as Uganda continues to position itself as a key destination for regional and international trade.

China remains one of Uganda’s largest trading and investment partners, with Chinese companies playing a significant role in infrastructure development, manufacturing, construction, energy and commerce.

As economic ties between the two countries continue to grow, Centenary Bank said access to responsive, secure and innovative banking solutions will remain essential in helping businesses operate efficiently and expand across borders.

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