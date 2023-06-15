NRM MANIFESTO REVIEW: Ministry of Water & Environment success stories in the last two years at glance

Advertisements

BY VENENSCIAS KIIZA

In 2021, Ugandans went to the polls and 59% voted the National Resistance Movement (NRM) for another term with President Museveni on the steering wheel.

The 2021 NRM re-election bid success followed a promising manifesto hinged on securing the future of Ugandans.

Voters felt convinced and showed this through the ballot box. The rest is history.

Two years later, we fast track what was promised vis-a-vis what has been done so far.

We are reviewing sector by sector and today our antennas have been positioned to the Ministry of Water & Environment.

The Ministry of Water and Environment (MWE) is specifically responsible for the following key thematic areas: Rural Water Supply and sanitation, Small Towns Water Supply and Sanitation, Large Water Supply and Sanitation, Water Resources Management, Natural Resources Management and Water for Production/Irrigation.

RURAL WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION

The Ministry has to date constructed 150,837 water supply facilities comprising of 42,007 deep boreholes, 21,722 shallow wells, 29,261 protected springs, 37,480 Public Stand Post (PSP)/taps and 20,367 rainwater harvesting tanks.

It is estimated that 70 percent (33,180,420 people) (68% in the rural and 71.6% in the urban) of the current population have access to clean and safe water services while 30 percent (14,220,000 people) of the population are without access to clean and safe water services.

Out of the 70,512 villages in the Country, 49,102 villages representing (70%) have access to at least one safe water source. There are still about 21,410 villages (30%) without any safe and clean water source.

In the last two years, completed water supply systems include: two piped water systems developed in Kibuku District, in Buseta Rural Growth Centre serving a population of 2,276 and Kasasira Rural Growth Centre serving a population of 5,676; Lirima GFS Phase II serves a total of 40,800 persons; Bukedea GFS Phase I serves a total of 60,624 persons; Orom GFS, at the time of handover was serving a total of 13,344 persons; and Shuuku and Masyoro (Sheema District) was 100% completed and at the time of handover, there were 300 connections serving 7,200 persons.

There are also works yet to be completed and among them are Nyabuhikye and Kikyenkye (Ibanda District) is 90% complete and has 1000 promotional connections; Kabuyanda water supply and sanitation in Isingiro District is at 90% completion with 850 connections made to the system serving 20,400 persons; construction of Bitsya Gravity Flow System in Buhweju District; the contract was awarded and the contactor is mobilising to start works; and construction of Nyamugasani Water supply system in Kasese District; the contract was awarded and the contractor is mobilising to start works.

The Water Ministry has also embarked on drilling of environmentally friendly boreholes Country wide. As a result, 422 new point water sources including 323 hand pumped wells and 99 production wells have been drilled and constructed across the Country serving 126,600 persons. These interventions mainly focused on least served districts of Buvuma, Buyende, Bundibudgyo, Kakumiro, Kamuli, Kassanda, Kisoro, Kyegegwa, Mubende, Rakai, Wakiso, Yumbe, Kirumira, Lyantonde and Sembabule.

Under the District Water and Sanitation Conditional Grant (DWSCG) to the District Local Governments (DLGs), 1,886 boreholes or hand pumped wells, 301 protected springs, 201 Rainwater Harvesting Tanks 10m3 and 14 valley tanks were constructed in the last two years, serving a total of 606,957 persons excluding 21 valley tanks that are for animals watering. In summary, a total of 1,322 new point water sources were constructed serving 431,075 persons.

The installation of 2,060 environmentally friendly and sustainable solar.

powered boreholes to increase safe water coverage in the least served villages has also been ongoing and so far, under the centrally managed projects, during the FY 2020/21, 40 Solar/ Wind Powered Water Supply Systems have been constructed to 80% completion with 187 public stands posts and 183 house connections currently serving 173,058 persons.

“With support from development partners, 100 mini solar powered pumping water systems for schools and health facilities with extension to nearby communities have been constructed in the districts of Adjumani, Arua, Kiryandongo, Moyo, Isingiro, Moroto, Napak, Amudat, Nakapipirit and Kotido serving 50,000 persons. A total of 223,058 persons were served.

REHABILITATION OF OLD RURAL PIPED WATER SUPPLY SCHEMES

In the last two years, a total of 3,877 existing point water sources have been rehabilitated across the Country restoring water supply to 1,163,100 persons.

And, with support from development partners, the Ministry of Water and Environment’s efforts under the emergency Water, Sanitation and Hygiene rehabilitated 9 Gravity Flow Systems/Solar Powered Systems restoring water supply to 27,600 persons.

Furthermore, 3 solar powered water systems in Isingiro, Adjumani and Kiryandongo were upgraded serving 28,000 persons. Through the rehabilitation, upgrading and expansion of piped water system, 104,368 persons were served.

Plus, 48 boreholes were rehabilitated restoring water supply to 14,400 persons in the Districts of Obongi, Buliisa, Kasese, Kaabong, Nabilatuk, Moroto and Karenga. In addition, 04 water supply systems were constructed and upgraded located at Kamwenge district (Kamwenge HCIII and Bigodi HCIII) and Kikuube district (Kyehoro HCIII and Muhwiju HCIII) serving 18,200 persons.

In order to promote rainwater harvesting by reducing the cost of acquiring necessary equipment such as water tanks, there has been an increase in the uptake of rainwater harvesting across the country from 20,187 in FY 2020/21 to 20,367 in FY 2021/22.

In the last two years, the Water Ministry has also supported continuous Community-Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) for improved sanitation and hygiene to prevent diseases. How? Under the Transitional Development Grant – Sanitation (Water & Environment), a total of 4,040 villages were worked in and of these 4,040 villages, 19.9% (804) became open defecation free. Approximately a total of 241,2001 persons gained access to household sanitation.

URBAN WATER AND SEWERAGE SERVICES

Completed Schemes under Small Towns Water Supply and Sanitation include : Kyenjojo (Kyenjojo), Katooke (Kyenjojo), Nakasongola(Nakasongola), Alerek (Abim), Dokolo, Buyamba (Rakai), Kassanda (Mubende), Kangulumira-Nazigo (Kayunga), Kagadi, Odramacaku (Arua), Moyo (Moyo), Morulem (Abim), Namalu (Nakapiripirit), Padibe (Lamwo), Lwamata (Kiboga), Kambuga II, Kateete HC III, Bigando (Kasese).

Ongoing construction of water supply systems under Small Towns Water Supply and Sanitation include:Busia (69%-Busia), Kayunga (98%-Kayunga), Busaana (98%-Kayunga), Kamuli (19%-Kamuli), Buikwe (52%-Buikwe), Kapchorwa (69%-Kapchorwa), Bundibugyo (85%-Bundibugyo), Yumbe (99%-Yumbe). Igorora II (6%-Ibanda), Binyiny (93%-Kween), Bibia/Elegu (90%-Amuru), Atiak (75%-Amuru), Lacekocot (70%-Pader), Kyankwanzi (96%-Kyankwanzi),Nalukonge/Lusozi(96%-Kyankwanzi), Butemba/Bukwiri (96%-Kyankwanzi), Nyakatonzi (98%-Kasese), Ngoma (12%-Nakaseke), Okokolo (40.7%-Maracha), Kati (22%-Madi-Okolo), Alucokoko (5%-), Accumut (15%), Kokum (35%), Ocapa (70%-Serere), Amus (45%), Bulangira (40%-Kibuku), Kaguru (90%-Buyende), Kalapata (30%-Kaabong), Kakingol (15%-Moroto), Rhino Camp (35%-`Madi-Okolo), Keri-Oraba (33%-Koboko), Parabong (42%-Amuru), Zombo (5%-Zombo), Bukumi (5%-Mbale), Kanapa (1%-Katakwi), Apapai (98%), Odongai (95%-Kalaki), Bihanga (Kamwenge), Namasale (Site handover-Namasale), Kaliro (Site handover-Kaliro), Namungarwe (Site handover-Kamuli).

A lot has also been accomplished as far as construction of improved public sanitation facilities in public places and selected institutions, including cluster faecal sludge management facilities in small towns and rural growth centres was concerned in the last two years. Some of the successes include completion of construction of 29 No. Public and institutional Sanitation Facilities in Kapchorwa, Kayunga, Busana, Nakasongola, Kyenjojo, Katooke and as well Dzaipi Feacal Sludge Management Facilities (FSMF).

Meanwhile construction of 11No. Institutional and Public Sanitation Facilities is ongoing in Bundibugyo, Kamuli, Buikwe and construction of 3No. FSMF are on-going in Koboko, Rukungiri, Yumbe.

The Water Ministry has also completed designing of 12No. FSMF for the small towns / Rural Growth Centres of Wobulenzi, Kigumba, Buikwe, Dokolo, Kyenjojo, Namutumba, Kira, Patong, Kyazanga, Kanungu, Moyo and Kapchorwa.

LARGE TOWNS WATER SUPPLY AND SEWERAGE

The good news is that all Cities, Towns, Trading Centers, Wards, Cells and zones must get clean safe water (at least one source per village) and National Water And Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) is not sleeping.

The Corporation’s geographical coverage has grown by 3% from 258 tons to 268 towns (an additional 10 towns). These towns are located in 94 districts across the Country, and constitute 11 cities, 257 towns and 16,601 villages. Currently, the village service coverage stands at 65% (10,799 villages with at least one safe water point).

Having committed to improve Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Coverage, NWSC has moved to increase its water service coverage from 74% to 86% in 2026 and sewerage service coverage from 21% to at least 30%. Currently, the water service coverage stands at 78% while sewerage service coverage at 23%. This denotes an improvement of four (4) percentage points from 74% to 78%.

COMPLETED PROJECTS

Here is also the status of implementation of Capital Development projects to enhance water and sewerage service delivery.

Construction of the Katosi Water Treatment Plant, which increased daily water production by 160 million litres, from 240 million litres in 2020 to 400 million litres in Kampala Metropolitan.

Upgrading of Kapeeka Water Supply System, which enhanced daily water production from 2.5 million litres to 5 million litres. The Project has improved water supply services delivery in Kapeeka plus the neighbouring towns of Semuto and Bukomero among others. In addition, 15 projects/industries have benefited from the upgrade of the production system in the Industrial Park.

Rehabilitation and expansion of the Sembabule Water Supply Project. The Plant is now able to produce 3 million litres of water daily as opposed to the 300,000 litres initially. Connected 450 new customers to the project line. New areas served under the project include; Lugusuru, Kisozi, Kajjumiro trading centre and Nanseko.

Fort Portal Water Production Improvement Project. Current production capacity is 5 million litres per day compared to 2.5 million litres initially.

Development of Parombo Water System to serve over 20,000 people in the area following the Presidential Directive in 2018 for NWSC to extend water to Parambo town. Daily Water supply improved by 200,000 litres.

Water for Virungas Project – Kisoro aimed at improving water supply in the 17 villages around the Virunga ranges, to deter the locals from entering the Mgahinga National Park to compete with the Animals for water.

Upgrading of the Kisoro – Nkanka Water Supply System from 3.1 million litres daily to 5.8 million litres.

Jinja – Iganga Water Supply Improvement Project that improved daily water production by 6 million litres. The system serves an additional 300,000 people in over 200 Villages in Jinja, Iganga, Mayuge, Kayunga and Buikwe.

Upgrading of the Hoima Water Supply, which has improved water supply in Hoima City by an additional 3.5 million liters daily. The System will enhance water supply services within Hoima City and the Areas of Kasengo district Headquarters, Kihukia Busisi, Budaka, Kiduma, Kalongo, and Kyesiga among others, which have been affected by intermittent water supply.

Lyantonde Water Supply Project intended to enhance daily water production by 3 million liters daily. This will improve water supply services in the areas of Lyantonde, Rushere and Rushara Industrial Park.

Nakivubo Waste-Water Treatment Plant with capacity of 45 million liters daily. The system was completed and is undergoing performance monitoring. The Plant is to serve an additional 380,000 people in Kampala Metropolitan. The Plant will also produce an average of 180kwh per day of electricity sufficient to meet 70% of the plant energy requirement.

Kiruddu Waste Water Treatment Plant with a capacity of 300,000 liters daily targeting Kiruddu Hospital and the surrounding community. The project is substantially completed and is under testing.

When it comes to water supply for the planned Industrial Parks, NWSC has established water supply systems for nine (9) of the well-developed industrial parks and various businesses have been connected to the Water System.

WATER FOR PRODUCTION

In the last two years, the irrigation area has increased from 19,138ha to 22,797ha against the irrigation potential estimated at 3.03 Million Hectares country wide.

The overall current cumulative water storage for Water for Production has increased from 42.025 Million Cubic Meters to 52.48 Million Cubic Meters (MCM).

Functionality for Water for Production facilities stands at 88%.

The Ministry has completed the construction of Seven (07) communal Valley Tanks of Karengese in Nakapiripirit District, Napeikar, Loteteleit, Kalopedomuge and Lokipworanaron in Kotido District, Auskuyon and Katotin in Amudat District. This has created a total water storage of 140 Million Litres for Livestock watering.

The Ministry has also completed the construction of 09 communal Valley Tanks of Nadwaramukuny, Lochurut and Longoromit in Kaabong District, Longorikipii and Arengetekat in Nabilatuk District, Omagal in Abim District, Itanya-Kanyikwar-Loyoro, Lokoripii and Tapwa in Karenga District in Karamoja Sub-region. This has created a total water storage of 180 Million Litres for Livestock watering.

The Ministry has since completed construction of Seventy-Eight (78) private Valley Tanks on individual farms to date using the Water for production equipment in the Districts of Isingiro, Ntungamo, Sembabule, Nakasongola, Nakaseke, Gomba, Bukomansimbi, Ibanda, Kiruhura, Lyantonde and Mbarara.

The Ministry has also completed construction of Twenty-Six (26) Communal Valley Tanks for livestock watering in the districts of Mbale, Tororo, Mbarara, Kiryandongo, Nwoya, Kibaale, Kiruhura, Isingiro and Sembabule.

Construction on going for nine Communal Valley Tanks in the Districts of Ntungamo, Ntoroko, Kyotera, Kamwenge, Kyotera, Pader, Omoro, Kibaale, Gomba.

The Ministry has further completed construction of six medium scale Irrigation Schemes of Doho II, Mubuku II, Tochi, Ngenge, Rwengaaju and Olweny in the Districts of Butaleja, Kasese, Oyam, Kween, Kabarole and Lira respectively. This has increased the area under formal irrigation by 3,976 Hectares benefiting 5,328 farmers. The main enterprises are rice and horticulture (onions, green pepper, tomatoes, watermelons and cabbages).

“Works are in advance stages of completion for construction of Wadelai (1,000 Ha) irrigation scheme in Pakwach District in Northern Uganda.

“Works have commenced for construction of two irrigation schemes in the Districts of Bududa (Namaitsu) and Luweero (Kawumu). These will increase crop production after completion.”

In the last two years, there has also been progress in fast tracking construction of Solar Powered Irrigation Demonstration sites.

Thus, thirty-Five (37) Solar Powered Irrigation Demonstration sites were constructed in the Districts of Buhweju (1), Isingiro (1), Kiruhura (1), Kyenjojo (1), Mbarara (1), Ntungamo (2), Rukungiri (2), Rwampara (1), Rubirizi (1), Mbale (1), Kapchorwa (1), Namayingo (1), Tororo (1), Soroti(1), Sironko (1), Serere (1), Katakwi (1), Karenga (1), Abim (1), Kasanda (1), Kibaale (1), Kasanda (1), Buvuma (1), Lwengo (2), Kyankwanzi (1), Kiryandongo (1), Kayunga (2), Lyantonde (1), Omoro (1), Dokolo (1), Oyam (1), Zombo (1) and Nwoya (1).

Construction of twenty-two (22) Solar Powered Irrigation Demonstration sites is ongoing at various stages of progress in the Districts of Mayuge (1), Bududa (1), Kalangala (1), Nakaseke (1), Hoima (1), Oyam (1), Nwoya (2), Omoro (1), Agago (2), Kole (1), Apac (1), Omoro (2), Oyam (1), Zombo (1), Gulu (1), Kotido (1), Amudat (1), Bududa (1) and Adjumani (1).

ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES

In the last two years, the Ministry developed a number of initiatives as part of the Government campaign to plant and grow up to 40 million trees under the Running Out of Trees-ROOTS campaign. A number of partners were mobilized under the ROOTs campaign including churches, schools, corporate companies, and traditional and cultural institutions.

A total of 26,394,856 assorted tree seedlings were planted. Sixty-six districts reported planting trees under different initiatives.

In line with the manifesto’s objective of intensifying tree planting on individual and commercial farms, a total of 20,923,390 assorted tree seedlings have been distributed so far to individual farmers, community groups and institutions like schools, churches, kingdoms.

Local communities have been supported to establish small woodlot plantations for production of saw logs and wood energy in rural areas. Twelve community groups have been supported with a total of 85,000 assorted tree seedlings groups resulting in establishment of approximately 76.51 ha of woodlots for the purpose of producing fuel wood.

NATIONAL FORESTRY AUTHORITY

Ministry of Water’s supervised NFA has managed to raise 51,456,098 (64.3%) seedlings out of the planned two-year target of 80,000,000.

In the last two years, NFA further established 1,082Ha (54.1%) out of the planned 2,000ha in eight (8) plantation areas of Mwenge, South Busoga, Lendu, Mbarara, Mafuga, Katugo, Usi and Opit.

The Forest Authority also restored 14,131Ha (59%) out of the planned two-year target of 20,000Ha, in Lakeshores, Kyoga, Southwest, Muzizi and West Nile Ranges.

Boundaries were also opened and marked with concrete pillars in the last two years and they include: 1,122.38Km (56%) out of the planned 2,000Km of Central Forest Reserve boundaries were reopened and marked with concrete pillars across the 14 Range and Plantation areas.

UGANDA NATIONAL METEOROLOGOCAL AUTHORITY

In the last two years, Ministry of Water’s supervised UNMA managed to produce three (03) Seasonal Rainfall Outlooks annually to guide weather and climate users in decision making based on forecasts.

UNMA also developed a Weather Information Dissemination System in partnership with College of Computing, Makerere University to support dissemination of Early Warning Information. UNMA acquired a USSD code (*201#) from Uganda Communication Commission (UCC) that can be used by stakeholders to access climate information

The weather forecast authority further provided early warning information on weather and climate at different timescales: Six hourly, daily, 10 days, and monthly weather updates, as well as marine weather information (12 hourly) and aeronautical meteorological information.

It also operated and maintained 58 Automatic Weather Stations, 38 Manual Weather stations and 80 Rainfall stations to transmit data from the field station to the headquarters; installed 1 Automatic Weather Station at Soroti University, 1 Automatic Weather Station at Lake Mburo, and 1 Automatic Weather Station at Kabaale Airport in Hoima.

Nine weather buoys were also installed at on Lake Victoria-6, on Lake Albert-2 and 1 on Lake Kyoga.

FUTURE PLAN FOR IMPROVED PERFORMANCE

These include among others: Institutional strengthening, environment protection and catchment management; improve forest law enforcement and governance through professional investigation and prosecution of environmental and forestry crimes; and as well increase public engagements and awareness on dangers of deforestation, climate disasters and opportunities for environmental restoration.

