NUP Top Lawyer Anthony Wameli Dies in U.S

Lawyer Anthony Wameli at Boston Medical Center in Massachusetts before his death

The head of National Unity Platform (NUP) party legal department, Anthony Wameli who has been hospitalized since 2021 has died.

NUP party president, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine announced the death on Wednesday afternoon.

“Very sad day! Just learnt of the untimely passing of our dear brother and Head of our Legal Team, comrade Wameli Anthony from the U.S. where he’s been admitted for treatment. Details will be provided in due course. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Kyagulanyi tweeted.

Wameli was in 2021 admitted to St. Anthony medical center in Kasangati, Wakiso district due to stomach related complications.

His wife, Olive Wameli said then that the lawyer was unable to talk.

The lawyer was a few weeks later in June 2021 flown out of the country to the Boston Medical Center in Massachusetts in the United States of America where he was battling stage four cancer and it is where he died from.

Wameli represented several NUP supporters who battled cases in court as whereas as other members of the public including former ADF rebel leader, Jamilu Mukulu, suspects implicated in the murder of AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi and suspects implicated in the attempted murder of Gen Katumba Wamala.

As a result of legal exploits, the human rights lawyer was in September 2021 named the criminal defense lawyer of the year by the Uganda Law Society.

He was the founder and a managing partner for Wameli and Company Advocates.

His law firm is also representing Kampala socialite, Charles Olim also known as Sipapa and his wife, Shamilah Nakiyemba who among others face aggravated robbery and money laundering charges before the magistrate’s court in Makindye.

