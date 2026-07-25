OPINION: Why Uganda Should Back Balaam’s Anti-Graft Offensive

By Jennifer Kayera (PO 046)

Uganda’s fight against corruption needs leaders bold enough to go to the ground and expose the rot.

That is exactly what Hon. Balaam Barugahara, Minister for Local Government, has been doing since President Yoweri Museveni appointed him to the docket in May 2026. And because of that, the corrupt are uncomfortable, especially the suspects across government systems.

The problem in service delivery in Uganda is not President Museveni. In my view, Hon. Balaam’s drive demonstrates that government resources do reach the lowest levels of our local government structures. The challenge lies with individuals entrusted with public office who abuse that trust.

This is why Hon. Balaam is doing the job many Ugandans have long demanded. Since taking office, he has taken the fight to where it hurts, and the record speaks for itself.

During an impromptu inspection at Naiku Health Centre III in Mbale District, he found that government was paying salaries for 19 staff at the facility, yet only three had reported for duty by 9:00 a.m. Nine of those on the payroll reportedly did not exist, prompting the seizure of records to establish who had been collecting their salaries.

Still in Mbale, his team uncovered alleged payroll fraud and inflated enrolment figures in various schools, leading to the arrest of a headteacher implicated in the scheme.

Working jointly with State Minister Justine Nameere, he has extended a nationwide inspection drive, dubbed “Expose the Corrupt in Local Government,” into Bulambuli, Jinja, and other districts across eastern Uganda, resulting in the arrest of officials accused of misusing public funds.

He has also proposed ending the practice of officers serving twenty years in a single station, arguing that such long deployments have entrenched corruption networks that outlast administrations. In addition, he convened Chief Administrative Officers, town clerks, district chairpersons, and mayors at a national accountability summit to implement the President’s directive to root out graft in local government.

That is what oversight looks like. That is what accountability looks like.

Why are some people attacking him? In my view, the answer is simple. Those benefiting from corruption are unhappy. When tenders are blocked, kickbacks disrupted, and suspected wrongdoers publicly exposed, resistance is inevitable. According to the minister, he will not be deterred, insisting he will not be frightened by threats—including alleged threats of witchcraft—as he continues the inspection exercise.

Hon. Balaam is taking on networks that have allegedly benefited for years, so resistance should not come as a surprise. Yet Ugandans on the ground—in Mbale, Bulambuli, health centres, schools, and other local government institutions—are beginning to see a renewed emphasis on accountability.

The Patriotic League of Uganda stands for discipline, service, and truth. It should not condemn a minister for doing exactly what leaders are elected to do: serve the people and protect public resources. In my opinion, Hon. Balaam is not fighting government; he is helping protect it from the few bad elements within it. He is supporting President Museveni’s efforts to improve service delivery to every village, and with Local Council elections on the horizon, that objective is more important than ever.

To Ugandans, my appeal is this: let us stop blaming the President or the system alone when the challenge often lies with individuals entrusted with public resources. Let us support leaders who are willing to go to the ground and demand accountability. And to those involved in corruption, the message is clear: your time is running out.

I stand with Hon. Balaam Barugahara. Exposing the corrupt is patriotism.

The author can be reached on +256 784 364125.

The views expressed here belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of the Red Pepper. Email: redpeppertips@gmail.com

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