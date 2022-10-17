WAR ON CRIME! Over 100 Notorious Thugs Arrested in police swoop on Kampala Criminal Hubs

The Kampala Metropolitan Territorial Police in close coordination with its respective Divisions, over the weekend carried out major operations in areas which are being used as criminal hubs by thugs to plan and issue a wide variety of tasks to gang members.

Police in Kampala in an intelligence led operation launched to weed out burglaries, thefts and robberies in the Capital City carried out an operation and netted over 100 suspects from Nakivubo Channel, Kiseka market, Blue Room, Goods Shed, Railways among other areas.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said that after the criminal briefings, the thugs start their criminal operations against motorists and pedestrians from 7pm till midnight and very early in the morning at 5am, along the above areas.

‘’The suspects were arrested from Nakivubo Channel, Kiseka market, blue room, goods shed, railways and other areas.The suspects were screened and over 80 were taken to City Hall Court charged with being a public nuance’’,said Onyango.

Police said the operation is still ongoing to clean other areas of Kampala.

