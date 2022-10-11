PAYBACK TIME…As Roke Telkom moves to  support over 400 underprivileged children

Roke Telkom, has embarked on its’ annual charity drive dubbed Roke Gives Back to offer social support to special needs children’s homes across the country. The drive will take place during the month of October.

This marks the 6th year since the firm’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiative was launched to respond to extend support to disadvantaged children and women in the different regions in Uganda.

“We believe we can make a difference in our children’s lives while of the care takers with our contribution. This year we intend to support up to 400 children in four different homes,” Timothy Mugenyi the Roke Telkom Human Resources and Administration manager said during the Mbarara outreach.

The drive kicked-off in Mbarara Municipality at Bless a Child Foundation where the team donated welfare material including; food items, toiletries, amongst other things. Bless a Child Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides care support services to children from the ages of 0–15 years suffering from cancer and related infections.

According to the Uganda Cancer Institute, at least 600 cases of cancer among children are detected each year, with 75 per cent of the children with cancer are either misdiagnosed or undiagnosed. In a 2021 report, Dr. Jackson Orem, the UCI executive director, said that the survival of common childhood cancers increased from 45% to 75% in the last 10 years.

“We can only do so much to ensure the children live comfortably as they receive treatment for the illness. Our joint efforts can help improve their nutrition, living conditions and health, hence our commitment to support them throughout the years,” Mugenyi said.

In addition, Roke Telkom will also reach out to the Overcomers Home in Mbale, St Jude Children's Home in Gulu, and conclude the charity drive in Kampala, to support the children.

