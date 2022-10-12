President Museveni to  welcome Birmingham, Commonwealth Team Officially

By Emmanuel Sekago

PRESIDENT Yoweri Museveni will host Uganda’s Commonwealth Games team at his lavish lakeside state house in Entebbe on Thursday (tomorrow).

Gold medalists Jacob Kiplimo (10,000m and 5000m), Victor Kiplangat (Marathon) and Bronze medalists Peruth Chemutai (3000m Steeplechase) and Teddy Nakimuli (Boxing) will lead the contingent to State House.

Team Uganda that was headed by now Government Chief Whip Rt Hon Denis Hamson Obua, formerly state minister for sports bid goodbye to Birmingham with a total of five medals including three Gold to show for from a praise worthy outing at the 2022c Commonwealth games.

Three of the two medals were won on the Alexander stadium track, one on the road and the other in the ring.

This time around with ASP Joshua Cheptegei absent due to injury, it was his younger compatriot Jacob Kiplimo who stepped up and sprinkled the star dust on another laudable participation of team Uganda on the global sporting stage. But it should be noted that Victor Kiplangat had opened Uganda’s medal account in the men’s marathon becoming the first Ugandan to win marathon gold at the commonwealth games, also not forgetting Teddy Nakimuli became the first Ugandan female boxer to represent the country and winning a medal at Commonwealth games after losing to Northern Irelands Carly Mc Naul in Light flyweight semi-final bout by 0-5 outcome.

In Netball, Uganda finished in a historic 5th place one better than their 6th place finish in 2018 at the Gold Coast, Australia, hammering South Africa (54-48) to end the campaign at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth games in England.

Last month, September 30th 2022, national council of sports (NCS) rewarded Jacob Kiplimo the winner of two gold medals in 10,000m and 5000m races with UGX-100m, Victor Kiplangat the first Ugandan to win a Commonwealth Marathon with UGX-50m and the two bronze medalists, Peruth Chemutai and Teddy Nakimuli received UGX- 20m each.

List of team Uganda for state reception at state house;

Swimmers; Kirabo Namutebi and Tendo Mukalazi, Tonnie Kasujja and Mary Kezia Wairimu

Badminton; Brian Kasirye, Daniel Wanagalya, Friday Atama, Shamika Fadillah, Husinah Kobugabe, Tracy Naluwooza, Kenneth Mwabu, Sharifa Wanyama,William Kabindi and Annet Nakamya

Boxing; Teddy Nakimuli, Jonah Kyobe, Isaac ZebraSsenyage, Joshua Tukamuhebwa, Owen Kibira, Patrick Lihanda, Twaib Mayanja and Moses Muhangi

Cycling; Ishaka Bukenya and Sam Muwonge.

Netball; Shaffie Nalwajja, Norah Lukuuse and Banya Francis

Para Sport; Husnah Kukundakwe (Swimmer), Denis Mbaziira (Powerlifting), Fred Masisa (Athletics), Patience Batamuriza, Jameson Ssenkungu and Hon Mpindi Bumali

Rugby; Micheal Wokorach, Isaac Massangazira, Arnold Ian Munyani, Phillip Wokorach, Adrian Kasito, Timothy Kisiga, Desire Ayera Ruhweza, Aaron Ofoyrwoth, William Ampeire Nkore, Nobert Sexton Okeny, Alex Aturinda, Karim Arinaitwe,Ivan Otema, Tolbert Onyango, Samuel Rwakijuma Asiimwe and Micheal Wandera.

Sqaush; Micheal Kawooya, Paul Kadoma and Ian Kajubi.

Table Tennis; Florence Seera, Parvin Nangonzi, Jemimah Nkawala, Rita Nakhumitsa and Jude Mutete

Weightlifting; Davis Niyoyita, Salim Musoke and Khasimu Nsubuga.

Wrestling; Ayo Veronica, Jacob Ntuyo, Shamim Nakayenga and Ivan Masakwe

Athletics; Emmanuel Otim, Francis Demay, Halima Nakaayi, Haron Adoli, Jacent Nyamahunge, Leni Shida, Salim Abu Mayanja, Sarah Chelangat, Stella Chesanga, Tom Dradriga, Victor Kiplangat, Winnie Nanyondo, Barbara Asiimwe, Benjamin Longirposs, Domenic Otucet and Paul Okello.

General Administrative; Moses Mwase (Ched de Mission), Ivan Mugowa (General Team Manager), Lydia Gloria Dhamuzungu (Team Manager), Shadiah Nakamanya (Administrator), Sarah Chelangat (Administrator), John Barnes Ssentamu and Aisha Nassanga (Media Liaison) and Elijah Njawuzi (Administrator)

Government/NCS Delegates; Hon Peter Ogwang (State Minister of Sports), Ketty Lamaro (Permanent Secretary), Dr Patrick Ogwel (National Council of Sports), Cecilia Anyakoit (NCS), Rev.Duncan Mugunmya (Commissioner PES), Robert Jjagwe (Table Tennis), David Katende Semakula (NCS), Mark Ssali (NCS), Wagubi Cosmas (PA/MoES), Sarah Ayebale (PA/MoES) and Emong David (Bronze Medalist – Tokyo 2020).