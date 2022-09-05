PICTORIAL : NSG Stages Unforgettable Performance at Club Pilsner Sponsored Malembe Block Party

Top British afroswing group NSG on Saturday put in an outstanding performance at Lugogo Hockey Grounds in Kampala at the second edition of the Club Pilsener-sponsored Malembe Block.

The concert featured several local stars including Mun G, Atlas Da African, Vamos256, Zagazillions, Etania, and Ziggy Dee as a the surprise act.

The show dubbed “NSG Block Party” was the second edition of the Malembe Block Party which was just returning since the first edition that was graced by Joeboy and WSTRN in 2019.

With tickets going for Ugx50, 000 (Regular), Ugx100k (VIP), and Ugx2.5m (VVIP), it was a good turn up on Saturday.

The revelers who trooped in from as early as midday were treated to an unforgettable night of music and dance from UK’s superstars who wowed the audience with blast from the past and their latest hits.

