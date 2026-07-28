POWER BUG! Mbale LC1 ‘Chairman For Life’ Extends 40-Year Reign

Pepper Intelligence Unit July 28, 2026
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Silver Ngobola covered with banana fibre

Sixty-one-year-old Silver Ngobola has secured another term as Local Council I (LC1) chairperson for Kanikwa A Cell, Namanyoyi Ward, in Mbale City’s Northern Division, extending a tenure that spans nearly four decades and making him one of the area’s longest-serving local council leaders.

Ngobola retained the seat after defeating three challengers in the recently concluded village elections.

Running as an independent candidate, he defeated National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate Daka Anthony and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate Namugwe John Bosco.

Speaking shortly after being declared the winner, Ngobola thanked residents for renewing their confidence in his leadership and pledged to continue prioritizing development, peace, and security.

Silver Ngobola covered with banana fibre poses for a photo with his agents

Ngobola said his leadership journey began in 1987 when, at the age of 21, he was appointed LC1 chairperson during the administration of former President Milton Obote II.

At the time, he was a Senior Four student and served as secretary to the then LC1 chairperson, Jorem Mulegwe.

He said he assumed the position after Mulegwe was promoted to sub-county chairperson, creating a vacancy that he was appointed to fill.

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