President Museveni Receives Sports Commentator Rob Walker

February 9, 2023 Brian Musaasizi | Editor

President Yoweri Museveni (right) hands over a Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) official Track suit Jacket to a British sports commentator, television presenter and freelance reporter Robert Joseph Walker (center) in the presence of the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) President Dominic Otuchet (left) after a meeting with the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) members at the State House Entebbe on 8th February 2023. Photo by PPU/ Tony Rujuta.

President Yoweri Museveni has said that the country’s unique heritage is the strongest contribution to humanity.

“Our people are very welcoming, hospitable and always willing to learn,” he said.

He made the comments as he welcomed the renown British sports commentator, Mr. Rob Walker this afternoon at State House, Entebbe.

Walker is in the country at the invitation of the Uganda Tourism Board.

President Museveni said that Uganda as a country is gifted in many ways; her culture, food, the languages and the beautiful sceneries.

On his part, Rob Walker commended Uganda’s hospitality saying that Ugandans are very welcoming and very accommodative.

He thanked the President for the warm welcome amidst his busy schedules.

Rob Walker is sports journalist and commentator famously known for his commentary and praise of the country during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where Uganda bagged four medals (two Gold medals won by Peruth Chemutai & Joshua Cheptegei in the 3000m steeplechase and 5000m respectively) and one Silver and one bronze medal won by Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo in the 10000m respectively.

President Yoweri Museveni posses for a with the British sports commentator, television presenter and freelance reporter Robert Joseph Walker the state Minister for Sport Peter Ogwang, Uganda Athletics Federation and Uganda Tourism Board officials after a meeting with the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) members at the State House Entebbe on 8th February 2023. Photo by PPU/ Tony Rujuta.

The Minister of State for Sports, Hon Peter Ogwang thanked the President for the support to the Sports Ministry. He said Walker will travel to several tourism destinations and also visit the athletes’ training facility in Kapchorwa among other activities.

Lilly Ajarova, the CEO, Uganda Tourism Board thanked the President and noted that part of Walker’s visit will see him share his knowledge with sports journalists in a series of lectures he will deliver during his stay in Uganda.

