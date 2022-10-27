Profile; 20 year old Adriano Durtics,a digital guru making big brands standout

October 27, 2022 Editor
Lately, Uganda has a lot of youths who are taking trouble empowering themselves in the technological world.
Several of them are earning quite an admirable living out of it through various ways that are quite interesting to invest in and learn.
Today, we bring you the youthful and budding young online guru born and bred from Masaka, Uganda, and goes by the botanical name Ssekalaala Adrian, better known by the business name Adriano Durtics.

Social Media has fast grown worldwide and obviously in Uganda. While it is habitual for prominent celebrities to attract a large following, Adriano Durtics commands  a celebrity status with a larger following than most outstanding celebrities. He has made his name as the king of Internet in Uganda.

Adriano Durtics is one of  Uganda’s leading Digital Marketing Expert and Social Media Manager who is behind many top brands and successful social media campaigns.

He is famously known for managing and marketing social media platforms for celebrities and businesses, Web Development and music distribution on a large scale.

He has pushed big brands and names like musician Kapa Cat, Marry Bata, Mikie Wine, Os Suuna, Leila Kalanzi Kachapizo and Shøp3 an artist from America and Many more others that all can testify how he is a top digital marketer that they can recommend anyone to work with

Adriano Duritics has varsity knowledge in online dealings most especially in internet marketing services. He is located in the areas of Luwafu Road, Makindye, Kampala, Uganda.
Just to link you up to the services that he provides include the following; Music Distributor, Online song lyrics Publisher, Facebook (Followers, Likes, Video views, and Verification (Blue Tik), Instagram (Followers, Likes, Video views, and Verification (Blue Tik), Tik Tok (Followers, Likes, Video views and Verification (Blue Tik), and YouTube (Subscribers, Likes, Comments, Video views, Channel customizing, branding, monetizing, and verification (Official Artist Channel)
Adriano Durtics is young and fresh. He was born on December – 05 – 2002 in Makasa, Uganda.
He grew up in Kifamba, Rakai District where he was raised by his parents Mrs. Nabuuma Teopista and Mr. Mubiru Fred. Attended St Nicholas Mannya primary school for his primary level and St Bernards Mannya Senior Secondary school for his secondary level.

About Post Author

Editor

author

Gumizamu is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2014. Leads to breaking stories are welcome!

See author's posts

Post Views: 348
Tags:

More Stories

Marval Beatz,Uganda’s Talent behind “ChainIsTooLong” album.

October 25, 2022 Editor

KEEM FAME RICH reaches 2 Million followers on Instagram

October 23, 2022 Editor

REVEALED!Meet Promoter Rafael, brain behind most celebrity social media accounts

October 20, 2022 Editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.