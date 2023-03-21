REVEALED! How UPPC blew shs7bn on URA, fired board & printing machine

Advertisements

The exit of former Uganda Printing and Publishing Company (UPPC) staff, who some appeared at Anti-corruption a week ago over fraud, left a gaping financial hole at Entebbe based Ugandan government printer, this publication has learnt.

These were fired by line minister (for Presidency) Milly Babalanda in August 2021 on accusations of embezzlement of the corporation funds, abuse of office and causing financial loss to the government.

According to a source, their firing breathed new life at UPPC.

According to information obtained, morale was at its lowest point at the corporation and the atmosphere was toxic.

Some staffers and as well board members were no longer seeing eye to eye.

“Everything had stalled. Decision making had become a lengthy process. Many mistakes had already been made,” reveals a source.

We have learnt that at the time of their firing, UPPC had shs7bn on a fixed account at Kenya Commercial Bank Uganda.

The shs7bn was part of the shs10bn deal UPPC had secured from the Electoral Commission to print a gazette for all polling stations ahead of 2021 general elections.

Shs3bn had already been mismanaged by former staff, something that led to their firing and consequent charges before the Anti-corruption court last week.

Following their sacking, it emerged that shs7bn was lying idle at KCB because the fired staff and board members had shown little appetite to clear pending tax bills owed to Uganda Revenue Authority and suppliers like Elite Computer Services who had supplied a state-of-art printing machine among others.

Therefore to clear this mess and mistakes by the fired board members and staff, a decision was taken to prioritise them first.

URA

URA was menacingly demanding Shs4.551, 341,102 billion.

As a result, using the Shs7bn on KCB fixed account this URA arrear was cleared.

UPPC paid to URA sh3,051,341,102 in taxes on 5th November, 2021; Shs1bn on 7th March, 2022 in income tax and Shs500m on 27th April,2022 still in taxes.

UPPC provides printing and publishing services to government and private sectors.

PRINTING MACHINE

We have also established that the fired board had already started on the process of procuring a state-of-art digital colour press which meets printing demands of the 21st century.

This had been supplied by Elite Computer Services on credit.

As a result, shs 1,481,415,070 (off the shs7bn at KCB fixed account) was used to clear this arrear in two instalments. Shs300m was paid on 16th March, 2022 and Shs1,181,415,070 on 21st April, 2022.

FIRED BOARD

We have also learnt that to avoid legal battles with the fired board and staff in form of salary arrears, compensation and other attendant costs, Shs1bn was used to clear everyone.

Minister Babalanda has been summoned by the Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) to clarify on this.

All this comes at a time when the minister is accused of having a hand in the shs7bn held at KCB.

