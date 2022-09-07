Reverend Sister Impersonator Arrested For Child Trafficking

The Mp took the nun process by process

Nigeria’s Rivers State Police Command has arrested a suspected fake Reverend Sister, identified as Maureen Wechinwu who is allegedly involved in child theft.

She was paraded among 20 other suspects arrested in the state within August and September for various crimes.

The police also rescued fifteen children from her residence in Aluu Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police Friday Eboka who paraded the suspect and twenty other suspects at the command’s headquarters in Port Harcourt on Tuesday said operatives of the CP Monitoring Unit acting on intelligence “stormed the residence of the suspect” and recovered children.

some of the minors narrated to the police how they were “kidnapped” and given to the suspected fake Reverend Sister who allegedly sell them to her customers both within and outside the state.

He said “On 3rd September 2022, Operation Restore Peace Personnel of the Command, acting on credible information regarding hideout of child traffickers, stormed Omuigwe Abuja Phase II, Aluu, in Ikwerre Local Government Area where a lady, who claimed to be a Rev. Sister, Maureen Wechinwu age 44yrs was arrested.

“Fifteen children were rescued”.

Maureen has denied all allegations leveled against her, claiming that she used to be a Rev. Sister in England.

ADDITIONAL SOURCE: Africanews.

