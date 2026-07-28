RISKY BUSINESS! Condom Shortage Pushes Kasese ‘Meat’ Sellers & Buyers to the Edge

A condom pick up point at one of the hotel in Kasese

Commercial sex workers in Kasese District have raised concerns over a shortage of condoms and lubricants, warning that the scarcity is exposing them to a higher risk of HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted infections while also affecting their livelihoods.

The women say the lack of essential reproductive health supplies has reduced the number of clients willing to engage in protected sex, leaving many with difficult choices between earning an income and safeguarding their health.

Veronica Kabugho, a commercial sex worker, said the shortage has left many of them vulnerable and appealed for an urgent restoration of supplies.

Another sex worker, Hilda Kamahungye, said many women in the trade also face stigma and discrimination whenever they seek healthcare services, making it even harder to access reproductive health commodities.

She explained that she did not choose sex work willingly but resorted to it after being abandoned by her husband with the responsibility of raising their children.

Ruth Kahunde, Director of the Kasese Women’s Health Support Initiative, attributed the shortage partly to recent cuts in donor funding, which have affected the availability of reproductive health supplies.

She said the organisation is working with various partners to replenish stocks and establish distribution points across urban centres in the district to ensure easier access for those who need them.

Meanwhile, Asiimwe Zainab, a social worker with Kasese District, encouraged commercial sex workers to report shortages to health officials instead of assuming the problem exists across all health facilities. She noted that many sex workers rely on a single health facility and may be unaware that supplies are available elsewhere.

Kasese District Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Mustafa Kikusa acknowledged the challenge and assured residents that efforts are underway to restore a steady supply of condoms and lubricants. He also called on the public to remain vigilant and continue observing measures that reduce the spread of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.

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