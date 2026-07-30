NCBA Bank opens the Next Chapter of Digital Banking with NCBA NOW and NCBA ConnectPlus

By Brian Musaasizi

NCBA Bank today unveiled NCBA NOW, its next-generation retail banking platform, and NCBA ConnectPlus, its new corporate internet banking platform, marking a significant milestone in reinforcing the group’s continental market leadership in digital banking.

The launch which took place simultaneously in Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania reflects NCBA’s continued investment in technology that knows no borders and enables customers to bank wherever they are, whenever they choose, while equipping businesses with the tools they need to manage increasingly complex financial operations with greater efficiency, visibility and control.

Speaking at the launch held at Four Points by Sheraton Kampala, NCBA Bank Uganda Chief Executive Officer, Mark Muyobo, said the new platforms are a direct response to evolving customer needs and reflect the Bank’s ambition to make banking simpler, smarter and more accessible.

“At NCBA, we believe banking should never be a barrier to ambition it should enable it. NCBA Now and NCBA Connect Plus were developed by listening to our customers and reimagining the digital banking experience around how they live, work and do business. This is another important milestone in our journey to becoming Uganda’s leading digital-first bank,” Muyobo said.

The Chairperson of the Board, Grace Jethro Kavuma, said the launch demonstrates NCBA’s long-term commitment to responsible innovation and creating lasting value for customers and the wider economy.

“The launch of NCBA Now and NCBA Connect Plus reflects our commitment to investing in technology that strengthens customer experience while maintaining the highest standards of governance, security and trust. We believe digital banking should expand access to financial services, empower businesses and individuals, and contribute meaningfully to Uganda’s economic growth,” Kavuma said.

Designed for individuals, NCBA NOW delivers a modern mobile banking experience that enables customers to manage accounts, transfer funds, make payments, purchase airtime, monitor transactions, manage payment cards and access an expanding range of digital financial services through a secure and intuitive platform.

For businesses, NCBA ConnectPlus introduces a comprehensive digital banking solution tailored for corporates, SMEs and institutions. The platform enables organisations to manage multiple accounts, initiate domestic and international payments, process payroll and supplier payments, monitor liquidity in real time, access financial reporting and strengthen governance through configurable approval workflows, role-based access and enhanced security controls.

Officiating at the launch, Dr. Tumubweine Twinemanzi, Executive Director – National Payment Systems at the Bank of Uganda, commended NCBA Bank for its continued investment in digital innovation, noting that secure and efficient digital financial services are critical to advancing Uganda’s digital economy.

“Platforms such as NCBA Now and NCBA Connect Plus enhance financial inclusion, improve payment efficiency and contribute to a more resilient and competitive financial sector. Innovation and regulation must continue to work together to build trust and expand access to digital financial services,” Dr. Twinemanzi noted.

The launch underscores NCBA Bank Uganda’s continued investment in digital innovation, reinforcing its commitment to empowering individuals and businesses with secure, convenient and future-ready banking solutions that support Uganda’s economic transformation. It builds on NCBA Group’s leadership in digital financial services and financial inclusion across Africa.

Today, NCBA Group serves more than 70 million customers through its banking subsidiaries and fintech ecosystem, which includes LOOP, MoKash, M-Shwari, Fuliza and other market-leading digital financial solutions created with partner mobile network operators like Safaricom, Vodacom and MTN.

Across Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania and Côte d’Ivoire, MoKash, MoMoKash and M-PAWA have reached a combined 35 million customers, disbursing more than USD 2 billion in loans since inception. In Kenya, M-Shwari has served over 30 million customers, disbursing more than USD 6 billion while helping millions develop a culture of saving. Fuliza, NCBA’s innovative overdraft solution, processes more than 4 million transactions every day and has disbursed over USD 25 billion, providing customers with immediate access to short-term liquidity whenever they need it.

Together, these innovations have established NCBA as one of Africa’s leading digital financial services providers, expanding access to formal financial services while supporting entrepreneurship, commerce and inclusive economic growth across the continent.

The rollout of NCBA NOW and NCBA ConnectPlus marks the next chapter in that journey, creating a unified digital banking experience that combines the strength of NCBA’s regional banking network with the innovation of its fintech ecosystem.

As Africa’s economies continue to digitize, NCBA Group remains committed to investing in technology that empowers individuals, strengthens businesses and accelerates financial inclusion across the markets it serves.

NCBA Group is one of Africa’s leading financial services groups, operating 115 branches across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Côte d’Ivoire. Through its banking subsidiaries and fintech businesses, including LOOP DFS, the Group serves more than 68 million customers, making it one of the continent’s largest banking groups by customer reach.

The Group’s digital ecosystem includes NCBA NOW, NCBA ConnectPlus, LOOP, MoKash, MoMoKash, M-PAWA, M-Shwari and Fuliza, delivering seamless banking, payments, savings and credit solutions to individuals, SMEs and corporates across Africa.

Across its Mobile Savings and Loans platforms in Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania and Côte d’Ivoire, NCBA has reached 29.8 million customers and facilitated more than USD 1.19 billion in loans since inception. In Kenya, M-Shwari has served 32 million customers, while Fuliza has processed over 3.5 million transactions daily, collectively transforming access to affordable digital financial services for millions of Africans.

Driven by innovation, strategic partnerships and a commitment to financial inclusion, NCBA Group continues to build the future of banking by making financial services simpler, smarter and more accessible across the continent.

NCBA Bank Uganda Limited is a subsidiary of NCBA Group PLC, East Africa’s largest bank by digital customer numbers. With an asset base UGX 1.2T and a strong liquidity profile, NCBA bank combines extensive corporate and retail banking experience with leading innovations, offering products from mobile banking, asset finance to tailored investment solutions. Focused on relationship management and customer success, NCBA empowers clients to achieve financial goals while supporting regional economic growth.

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