SFC Army Schools Commended For excellent Performance in 2022 PLE

The Deputy Commander of Special Forces Command (SFC), Brig Gen. Charity Bainababo has congratulated pupils of SFC Army Primary Schools for their excellent performance in last year’s Primary Leaving Examination (PLE).

The Deputy Commander lauded the schools today at a function that was organised by the SFC leadership in recognition of the exceptional performance by primary leavers in the recent PLE that saw them emerge among the top candidates. The event took place at the SFC Headquarters in Entebbe.

Brig Gen. Bainababo said SFC Army Primary Schools’ performance was worth celebrating because the teachers and pupils proved that indeed hardwork pays.

“Teaching is a noble profession where a pupil or student’s character and caliber is shaped. Teaching is not only a job but a service to the nation. The development of human resource starts from this point because it makes an impact on people’s lives for eternity,” said Brig Gen. Bainababo who was the Chief Guest at the function.

She asked the learners to remain focused as it’s the only way and key to success. The Deputy Commander also advised them to stay away from bad characters who can entice them into immoral acts like drug abuse.

She further thanked the Ministry of Education and Sports for supporting and prioritising education efforts in army schools.

The SFC Director of Civil Military Cooperation, Col. Gilbert Owamagyezi whose docket schools fall, said SFC has unwavering support towards the country’s education sector. He thanked teachers, parents and pupils for the hardwork that saw them perform well in last year’s PLE.

Col Owamagyezi added that by 1986, only 2.2 million children were enrolled in primary schools and with some positive government interventions, 5.2 million children were enrolled by 1997. He noted that this figure almost doubled by 2017 were the enrollment increased to 8.8 million children. From then onwards, one million children are enrolled in schools every year.

The Director explained that this was triggered and made possible because of the socio-economic transformation the country has witnessed in the last couple of years.

The Headmistress of Kololo Summit View Army Primary School, Kampala, Ms. Edith Bonabana who spoke on behalf of the other two headteachers of Marine Base Army Primary School and Nsamizi Army Primary School thanked government specifically the SFC administration for the necessary support that was given in the course of educating pupils in the year 2022.

She also thanked the soldier parents for always bringing their children in time to school.

The Inspector of SFC Army Schools, Maj Emmanuel Tukahebwa said SFC Army Schools have embarked on revamping the lost glory by heightening academic performance through deployment of competent school teachers, dialoguing and engagement with Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) to fill teachers’ gap in army schools, inducting the school management committee on their roles and benchmarking with the best schools to know how they do it.

In the last PLE, the three schools attained 38 first grades followed by 98 second grades, a positive shift that cannot go unnoticed.

