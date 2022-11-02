Singer, songwriter Juliet Zawedde Drops ‘Drillz ‘ Music Visuals

Musician entrepreneur Juliet Zawedde is topping the charts again with a new song ‘Drillz’ and we have it here for you to experience her talent.

‘Drillz’ is one of the maiden collaborations he has performed alone in the very long time

It’s a love song where Juliet Zawedde can’t hold her obsession as she cries out to his wonder man to say love to her. The song doubles with an Afro-beat production from Ayo Bass Boi and was written by Keem Fame Rich and Marval Beatz .

She has delivered the best package of her music when it comes to visuals Juliet Zawedde appears this time round in stunning shots by videographer, Cb Filmz at Entebbe.

Drillz marks the First project that she has solely handled under her new management.

