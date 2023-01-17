Singers Cata Vybz & Lau Wyne gift riders with 500 safety jackets in Mb’ra city

Talented male Ugandan singers Cata Vybz & Lau Wyne have donated 500 reflector jackets to the Boda-Boda riders in Mbarara City. The management of western Uganda’s sensational singers that is Cata Vybz and Lau Wyne has donated five hundred reflector jackets and helmets worth ugx.5 million to boda-boda riders operating in Mbarara City.

According to Obed Agaba the manager Cata Vybz and Lau Wyne , the reflector jackets will help to reduce motorcycle accidents which are on the rise in the city and the country as a whole.

While handing over the reflector jackets to the chairpersons of boda boda riders in Mbarara City on Tuesday , Agaba asked the riders to always wear reflectors, especially in the dark, to reduce accidents.

According to the Uganda 2021 Annual Crime Report, the fatalities among motorcyclists and their passengers were 1,918 reflecting 46 percent of all road accident fatalities.

Speaking to our reporter ,Lau Wyne revealed that the initiative is to give back to boda boda riders who have supported the duo’s music .He further asked them to ensure cleanliness of the reflector jackets.

Cata Vybs appealed to boda boda riders to endeavor adhering to traffic rules.

Innocent Nuwagaaba the chairman Rue Complex boda boda stage applauded the management of Kata Vybs and Lau Wayne for donating reflector jackets and helmets to the boda riders. He added that considering the astronomical economic situation in the country ,boda boda riders have been finding it had to raise ugx.25000 to procure a helmet and ugx.10000 to procure a reflector jacket.

