Sinotruck kills one, Police release a statement

One person has been confirmed dead while others sustained injuries in an accident at Kakoni Katonga in Mpigi district along Kampala-Masaka road today 08.11.2022, involving motor vehicle reg no UBL314Z (sinotruck) and motor vehicle reg no. UBK 530T (Fuso).

ASP Faridah Nampiima, the PRO Traffic, and Road safety revealed that territorial Police 0140hrs at Kakoni Katonga in Mpigi district along Kampala-Masaka road today 08.11.2022, registered a fatal accident involving motor vehicle reg no UBL314Z (sinotruck) and motor vehicle reg no. UBK 530T (Fuso). The Sinotruck driver died on spot. The co-driver was left injured. He was rushed to Nkozi hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Fuso and the occupants (all not yet identified) were taken to different clinics for medical examination.

The cause of the accident has not yet been established and the body of the deceased has been conveyed to Nkozi Hospital for postmortem examination.

