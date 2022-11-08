Councilor Loyda Twinomujuni delivers clean piped water to 27917 people in Rubaya

In August 2022, the government of Uganda through the Ministry of Water and Environment responded to the request made by the Mbarara District Councilor representing Rubaya sub-county Loydah Twinomujuni Muhimbura to provide clean piped water to all our 41 villages in Rubaya Sub-county.

The water supply project will serve a population of 27,917 people for the year 2047 in all five (05)parishes (Itara, Ruhunga, Ruburara, Bunenero, and Rushozi) in Rubaya Sub-county, Mbarara district.

In the same month of August, the engineers managed to cite water in Itara parish after they had moved to various places which did not have the adequate water wanted. This life-saving project is a commitment from the government of Uganda toward the implementation of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Manifesto with the chief implementer being His Excellence the President, Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Today, engineers are at the design stages where they have already finished Social Economic Household Survey, Water Resources Assessment, and Topographic Surveys. Currently, engineers are doing desk work to finalize the design report and start procurement of the contractor.

Engineers have also drilled three (03) high-yielding wells of 15, 8.3 & 6 cubic meters per hour in Itara parish and other low-yielding ones. They are planning to drill more other two (02) high yielding to meet the 20-year demand.

By end of November this year, the design report will be completed and the government expects to commence procurement of contractors a month after.

It is our prayer as the people of the Rubaya sub-county that all goes well with the government providing funds required for this water project to enable us to access clean piped water by December 2023.

Upon completion of the water project, the water will improve hygiene and sanitation, boosting businesses such as; hotels, washing bays, factories, industries, restaurants, and salons. Our people will also massively engage in irrigation to boost the supply of agricultural and farming products to tap into local and regional markets.

