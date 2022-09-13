Sipapa uses NRM association to commit Crimes- Gen.Nalweyiso reveals

Uganda’s most decorated female military officer, Lt Gen (rtd) Proscovia Nalweyiso, has claimed that socialite, Sipapa, is a criminal and the aggravated robbery charges slapped on him in court are warranted.

She had this to say,” Sipapa is a thief, worse still he uses NRM association to commit crimes and President Museveni shouldn’t tolerate such characters.”

Gen.Nalweyiso further more revealed that,” I have been trailing him for some time. He has a group of 30 people who break into people’s homes to steal valuables like laptops,TV screens. I am among the people who worked hard to make sure his security is withdrawn. How can a thug have security”.

Nalweyiso also added that “I don’t think the allegations are false because that boy is a thug and had been moving with bodyguards to scare away police from arresting him but have fought hard to make sure his security is withdrawn and hence his arrest.

