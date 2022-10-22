Ssekibejja returns to the top as Uganda Amateurs Golf Open enters final round

By Thomas Odongo

Andrew Ssekibejja will be the home crowd favorite when golfers take it to the course for the final round of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Golf Open scheduled for this Saturday at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa’s par-72 course in Kigo.

After three rounds, Ssekibejja is the leader off 6 over par 222. He was leader in day one but slipped to second on day two.

He shot 3 over par 75 on day three and he birdied in the par-4 hole 14. He had four bogeys and the rest were pars.

Day two leader Michael Tumusiime of Entebbe Club is now second with an overall 9 over par 225. He struggled on Friday, shooting 8 over par 80.

Title holder Joseph Cwinya-ai has kept himself in the pressure group but is five shots away from the summit. He shot 6 over par 78 on day three and now has an overall 11 over par 227.

National team star Godfrey Nsubuga of Mehta Golf Club has made it to the final round’s pressure group after he finished fourth at the end of the third round. He now has an overall 12 over par 228.

188 players are drawn for the final round of the Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Golf Open and this includes a huge cast subsidiaries players who will use the 10th tee to start their rounds.

The pressure group will tee-off at 12: 50 PM and will be the main focus of the gallery.

The Uganda Amateurs Golf Open (marking its 81st edition this year) which returns to Lake Victoria Serena for the second time since 2019 is a World Amateur Golf Ranking event.

The Amateurs Open is the third event of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open. The ladies and seniors events held earlier on were won by Martha Babirye and John Muchiri respectively.

After the Amateurs Open, two more events will be played, that is; Pro-Am (25th) and Professional Open (26th-29th).

The lead sponsor of the tournament is Uganda Breweries Limited through the Tusker Malt Lager beer brand. Co-sponsors/partners are; Pepsi, Case Medical Care, Absa Bank, HK Properties including NBS Sport.

2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Golf Open Day 2 Leaderboard

1. Andrew Ssekibejja – 222

2. Michael Tumusiime – 225

3. Joseph Cwinya-ai – 227

4. Godfrey Nsubuga – 228

T5. Joseph Kasozi – 232

T5. Ibrahim Bagalana – 232

7. Reagan Akena -236

T8. Brian Mugabe – 238

T8. John Paul Basabose – 238

T8. Felix Dusabe – 238.

