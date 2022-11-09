Stop opening condoms in dark with your teeth-Health experts warn

Youth have been urged to stop opening condoms with their teeth, health experts have revealed. While delivering a presentation today the second day of the National HIV and AIDs Symposium at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) playground, Joseph Robert Linda, a youth advocate at Uganda Cares, a healthcare foundation said that it is dangerous for one to open a Condom with teeth.

“In most cases when a person opens the condom with his or her teeth, there are high chances of making a hole in the condom thus risking their lives and the lives of their partners,” Joseph said.

Joseph reasons that whenever a condom is opened using the teeth, there is a high risk that a hole could be created which might make it burst inside the vagina of the woman, thus putting her life at risk.

Joseph advised that if a person is to open a condom, both male and female condoms, they should open them with their fingers from the edges, emphasizing that they shouldn’t be opened in the dark.

The symposium, organized under the theme Ending inequalities Among Adolescent Girls, Young Women, and Boys, is free of charge.

