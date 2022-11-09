Stop opening condoms in dark with your teeth-Health experts warn

November 9, 2022 Editor

Youth have been urged to stop opening condoms with their teeth, health experts have revealed. While delivering a presentation today the second day of the National HIV and AIDs Symposium at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) playground, Joseph Robert Linda, a youth advocate at Uganda Cares, a healthcare foundation said that it is dangerous for one to open a Condom with teeth.

“In most cases when a person opens the condom with his or her teeth, there are high chances of making a hole in the condom thus risking their lives and the lives of their partners,” Joseph said.

Joseph reasons that whenever a condom is opened using the teeth, there is a high risk that a hole could be created which might make it burst inside the vagina of the woman, thus putting her life at risk.

Joseph advised that if a person is to open a condom, both male and female condoms, they should open them with their fingers from the edges, emphasizing that they shouldn’t be opened in the dark.

The symposium, organized under the theme Ending inequalities Among Adolescent Girls, Young Women, and Boys, is free of charge.

About Post Author

Editor

author

Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com

See author's posts

Post Views: 263

More Stories

New Law to Regulate the Promotion, Advertisement of Alcoholic Drinks

November 9, 2022 Brian Musaasizi | Editor

COSASE Grills UNRA Officials Over Shs Shs4.6b Following Audit Queries

November 9, 2022 Brian Musaasizi | Editor

SGA security guard kills one in Kisoro

November 9, 2022 Editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.