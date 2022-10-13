Suspected Terrorist Arrested In Wakiso with Deadly Weapons

Security agencies in Kampala have arrested one suspect in connection with being in possession of several rounds of live ammunition and two riffles.

On 9 October 2022, police received information from a reliable source that there is a suspected terrorist in one of the residential houses in kitikifumba zone, Kira ward, Kira Division, Kira Municipality in Wakiso district in possession of deadly arms and planning to terrorize the community.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango, Security team went to the scene and one Opii Peter 50 years from Moyo District Ishene Central Sub county Vura Parish Idua Village was arrested, searched and found in possession of the said deadly weapons.

He was found keeping them in his brother’s house (Name withheld).

The security team searched the house in the presence of the area L.C I and his defense and various deadly arms were recovered.

The suspect one Opii Peter alleged that the arms belongs to a medical doctor (names withheld).

The suspect was found in possession of the following deadly weapons; two (02) SMG riffles (AK-47), One (01) pump action riffl, Nine (09) SMG magazines loaded with 270 ammunitions (live bullets), Seven (07) locally made pump action bullets., Eighteen (18) empty locally made pump action gadgets and one (01) potch army green in colour.

Nine (09) bottles of unknown deadly chemicals and a sachet of Kugina Spice (Piri Piri) Fifteen (15) empty shells of tins suspected to be for making bombs.

Other documents like National ID, two driving permits, Gold Fund micro finance card and NSSF card in the names of Opii Peter were found in possession of the suspect.

The suspect is still undergoing interrogations so as to get more information on how they acquired the said riffles and being tasked to reveal his associates and where they are keeping other weapons.

